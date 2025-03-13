➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
League Cup trophy graphic
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW

Double Reds injury update & latest on Huijsen to Liverpool – Latest LFC News

Two key Liverpool injury updates have emerged on Thursday, while the Reds are believed to be “prepared” to meet Dean Huijsen’s release clause.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 23, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain looked a worrying one, with fears growing about him missing the rest of the season.

Thankfully, that doesn’t look likely to be the case, with the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele reporting that “no serious damage has been suffered” and it is “hoped” Liverpool’s vice-captain will feature again in 2024/25.

It’s worse news regarding Jayden Danns, however, with the young Reds striker unlikely to feature for Sunderland before the summer.

He hasn’t yet played a single minute since his loan move to the Stadium of Light in February, following further back problems leading on from last summer.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 1, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) is challenged by AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes is reportedly “close to Liverpool,” with the Reds contemplating a summer move for him (Gazete do Orubu)
  • Liverpool owners FSG are still pushing forward with plans to purchase a new club alongside the Reds. Four options are currently being studied.

More from This Is Anfield

Sam Millne has taken a look back at Liverpool’s European journey this season, saying bad luck got in the way more than anything:

“When looking back at the season, it shouldn’t be forgotten how the Reds beat AC Milan at San Siro, comfortably won against Real Madrid and taught Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen a footballing lesson.

“While they may not be dominating Europe this season, the Premier League is still the strongest division around. To be 15 points clear is no easy achievement.

“Winning seven of seven competitive games in the league phase, Liverpool firmly put themselves in the frame as favourites for the trophy overall.

“To then draw arguably the competition’s most in-form side feels more unlucky than it does unjust – PSG would surely have to have been beaten at some stage.”

Liverpool’s Champions League run – what we learned & where to improve

Elsewhere in the football world today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 11, 2025: A match ball with UEFA Champions League branding on seen before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • UEFA will reportedly discuss the rules around penalties with football’s lawmakers after Atletico Madrid’s brutal Champions League exit against Real Madrid. Did Julian Alvarez really kick the ball twice? (BBC Sport)
  • Kylian Mbappe has been recalled by France for this month’s internationals after being left out in the past two breaks. They were seen as “one-off” omissions (BBC Sport)
  • There’s Europa League action this evening, in case you need your football fix. Man United and Tottenham are battling to reach the quarter-finals, hosting Real Sociedad (1-1) and AZ Alkmaar (0-1) respectively (8pm GMT).

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 13, 2012: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring the second of his hat-trick of goals against Everton on his 400th Premier Leagie appearance during the Premiership match at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0 and Gerrard became the first player since Ian Rush in 1982 to score a hat-trick in a Merseyside Derby. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2012, Steven Gerrard scored a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Everton at Anfield, in his 400th Premier League appearance.

The Reds legend opened the scoring with a superb chipped effort, prior to firing home twice in front of the Kop in the second half.

Also on this day in 2019, Liverpool secured a priceless 3-1 win away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Sadio Mane scored twice and Virgil van Dijk also found the net, sending Jurgen Klopp‘s side into the quarters.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025