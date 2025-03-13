Two key Liverpool injury updates have emerged on Thursday, while the Reds are believed to be “prepared” to meet Dean Huijsen’s release clause.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain looked a worrying one, with fears growing about him missing the rest of the season.

Thankfully, that doesn’t look likely to be the case, with the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele reporting that “no serious damage has been suffered” and it is “hoped” Liverpool’s vice-captain will feature again in 2024/25.

It’s worse news regarding Jayden Danns, however, with the young Reds striker unlikely to feature for Sunderland before the summer.

He hasn’t yet played a single minute since his loan move to the Stadium of Light in February, following further back problems leading on from last summer.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are “prepared” to pay Bournemouth centre-back Huijsen‘s £50 million release clause this summer. At just 19, he could be a fantastic long-term signing

Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes is reportedly “close to Liverpool,” with the Reds contemplating a summer move for him (Gazete do Orubu)

Liverpool owners FSG are still pushing forward with plans to purchase a new club alongside the Reds. Four options are currently being studied.

Harvey Elliott has shown his impressive attitude after being asked about substitute pecking order at Liverpool. He’s so mature for 21!

Revealed: What Liverpool sources say on rumours of a controversial Reds friendly taking place in Australia in May

More from This Is Anfield

Sam Millne has taken a look back at Liverpool’s European journey this season, saying bad luck got in the way more than anything:

“When looking back at the season, it shouldn’t be forgotten how the Reds beat AC Milan at San Siro, comfortably won against Real Madrid and taught Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen a footballing lesson. “While they may not be dominating Europe this season, the Premier League is still the strongest division around. To be 15 points clear is no easy achievement. “Winning seven of seven competitive games in the league phase, Liverpool firmly put themselves in the frame as favourites for the trophy overall. “To then draw arguably the competition’s most in-form side feels more unlucky than it does unjust – PSG would surely have to have been beaten at some stage.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

UEFA will reportedly discuss the rules around penalties with football’s lawmakers after Atletico Madrid’s brutal Champions League exit against Real Madrid. Did Julian Alvarez really kick the ball twice? (BBC Sport)

Kylian Mbappe has been recalled by France for this month’s internationals after being left out in the past two breaks. They were seen as “one-off” omissions (BBC Sport)

There’s Europa League action this evening, in case you need your football fix. Man United and Tottenham are battling to reach the quarter-finals, hosting Real Sociedad (1-1) and AZ Alkmaar (0-1) respectively (8pm GMT).

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2012, Steven Gerrard scored a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Everton at Anfield, in his 400th Premier League appearance.

The Reds legend opened the scoring with a superb chipped effort, prior to firing home twice in front of the Kop in the second half.

Also on this day in 2019, Liverpool secured a priceless 3-1 win away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Sadio Mane scored twice and Virgil van Dijk also found the net, sending Jurgen Klopp‘s side into the quarters.