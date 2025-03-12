Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures for April have been confirmed, following their Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

With the Reds’ European involvement over for the season, we now know their April schedule.

Up first on Wednesday, April 2 (8pm BST) is Everton at Anfield, as Liverpool look to silence their rivals after that derby in February!

On Sunday, April 6 (2pm), it’s Fulham away for Arne Slot‘s side, before West Ham head to Merseyside on Sunday, April 13 (2pm).

Our #PL fixture schedule in April has now been finalised ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2025

Liverpool visit Leicester on Sunday, April 20 (4.30pm) and then it’s Tottenham at home on Sunday, April 27 (4.30pm).

So that’s no Saturday games in April, in a month that could see the Reds crowned Premier League champions.

Liverpool’s April fixtures

Today’s Liverpool FC News

The Mail report Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the Carabao Cup final, but “no serious damage has been suffered and it is hoped he can still play again this season”

There has also been a Conor Bradley injury blow for Liverpool ahead of this weekend’s final. It’s looking like Jarell Quansah at right-back!

Virgil van Dijk says he “genuinely” doesn’t know about his Liverpool future, saying anyone claiming they do is “lying.” Don’t do this to us, Virg!

Speaking of Van Dijk, there’s a real reason why he spoke to PSG officials in the Anfield tunnel last night. Find out here!

Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones have reacted to their penalty disappointment against PSG. Good to see them both in bullish spirits

Liverpool are expected to travel over 10,000 miles to Australia for a friendly in May. There’s too much football these days!

More from This Is Anfield

Henry Jackson and Abigail Rudkin have assessed last night’s action, with Diogo Jota and Liverpool’s substitutes struggling to impress:

“I was so disappointed with Jota, who seems to have fallen off a cliff of late. “Whether it’s confidence, a lack of match fitness or injuries catching up with him, he doesn’t look like the player he was. “Jones and Nunez were really poor off the bench – their penalties were pretty insipid, too! – with neither doing anywhere near enough. “While Liverpool played pretty well as a team overall, they did almost nothing in extra-time, with the midfield losing all control without Macca and Szobo.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man United boss Ruben Amorim has claimed that he and his side are “underperforming” this season. You don’t say!!! (Sky Sports)

William Saliba believes Arsenal are “very close” to winning trophies again. They’ve been saying this for years! (BBC Sport)

Crystal Palace have reportedly opened talks with manager Oliver Glasner over signing a contract extension at Selhurst Park (Guardian)

There’s Champions League action tonight, if you can bear it! Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid (8pm) is the standout game, with the European champions leading 2-1 from the first leg

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1921, Joe Fagan was born in Walton Hospital.

While the likes of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Jurgen Klopp are bigger figures in Liverpool’s history, he was a great manager in his own right and a big part of the Anfield boot room.

Taking over from Paisley in 1983, Fagan secured a European Cup, First Division and League Cup treble in his first season in charge.

He ultimately only lasted two years in charge of Liverpool, with his final game the 1985 European Cup final defeat to Juventus in Heysel, on a shocking night that saw 39 Juve fans lose their lives.