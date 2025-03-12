➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
League Cup trophy graphic
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW

Liverpool fixtures confirmed & Alexander-Arnold injury update – Latest LFC News

Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures for April have been confirmed, following their Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 16, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With the Reds’ European involvement over for the season, we now know their April schedule.

Up first on Wednesday, April 2 (8pm BST) is Everton at Anfield, as Liverpool look to silence their rivals after that derby in February!

On Sunday, April 6 (2pm), it’s Fulham away for Arne Slot‘s side, before West Ham head to Merseyside on Sunday, April 13 (2pm).

Liverpool visit Leicester on Sunday, April 20 (4.30pm) and then it’s Tottenham at home on Sunday, April 27 (4.30pm).

So that’s no Saturday games in April, in a month that could see the Reds crowned Premier League champions.

Liverpool’s April fixtures

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Ipswich Town FC at Anfield on January 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 8, 2025: Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The Mail report Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the Carabao Cup final, but “no serious damage has been suffered and it is hoped he can still play again this season”
  • Speaking of Van Dijk, there’s a real reason why he spoke to PSG officials in the Anfield tunnel last night. Find out here!

More from This Is Anfield

Henry Jackson and Abigail Rudkin have assessed last night’s action, with Diogo Jota and Liverpool’s substitutes struggling to impress:

“I was so disappointed with Jota, who seems to have fallen off a cliff of late.

“Whether it’s confidence, a lack of match fitness or injuries catching up with him, he doesn’t look like the player he was.

“Jones and Nunez were really poor off the bench – their penalties were pretty insipid, too! – with neither doing anywhere near enough.

“While Liverpool played pretty well as a team overall, they did almost nothing in extra-time, with the midfield losing all control without Macca and Szobo.”

Alexander-Arnold replacement debated as Liverpool subs criticised

Elsewhere in the football world today

Ruben Amorim has seen his Manchester United side lose four straight games (Martin Rickett/PA)

  • Man United boss Ruben Amorim has claimed that he and his side are “underperforming” this season. You don’t say!!! (Sky Sports)
  • William Saliba believes Arsenal are “very close” to winning trophies again. They’ve been saying this for years! (BBC Sport)
  • Crystal Palace have reportedly opened talks with manager Oliver Glasner over signing a contract extension at Selhurst Park (Guardian)
  • There’s Champions League action tonight, if you can bear it! Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid (8pm) is the standout game, with the European champions leading 2-1 from the first leg

Liverpool FC: On this day

(L-R) The Liverpool coaching team of Chris Lawler, Roy Evans, manager Joe Fagan and Ronnie Moran celebrate with the European Cup

On this day in 1921, Joe Fagan was born in Walton Hospital.

While the likes of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Jurgen Klopp are bigger figures in Liverpool’s history, he was a great manager in his own right and a big part of the Anfield boot room.

Taking over from Paisley in 1983, Fagan secured a European Cup, First Division and League Cup treble in his first season in charge.

He ultimately only lasted two years in charge of Liverpool, with his final game the 1985 European Cup final defeat to Juventus in Heysel, on a shocking night that saw 39 Juve fans lose their lives.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025