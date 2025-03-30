It has been half a decade since lockdown was enforced around the world, a time that feels long ago but also only yesterday – so let’s see how much you remember about Liverpool at that time.

The pandemic was a life-altering chapter in all our lives with normalcy put firmly on hold due to Covid-19, a time when we were afforded little escape from the scary new reality.

Our usual reprieve from everyday life, Liverpool FC, was also nowhere to be found on the pitch but that did not stop regular updates and videos from Jurgen Klopp and his squad.

• READ: LFC in lockdown: 5 years since Zoom yoga and dodgy haircuts

We were able to stay informed over Zoom before football returned behind closed doors and the league title officially made its way back to Anfield.

And that’s what we want you to try to remember for this quiz!

10 questions for you!

Finished that? Try some of these!