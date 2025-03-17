Liverpool have reportedly been in contact with Alexander Isak’s representatives, in a much-needed boost after the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Isak was a scourge at Wembley on Sunday, scoring Newcastle‘s second goal in their eventual 2-1 victory over the Reds.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Liverpool are pushing forward in their efforts to sign the Swede, with Arsenal seeing him as their priority.

“Liverpool are also there for Alexander Isak, they already made some contacts with people close to the player, so both clubs are interested in Alexander Isak,” Romano said.

“For Arsenal, he is the absolute top target. For Liverpool, he’s one of the names they are considering in that position.”

A new centre forward is essential for Liverpool this summer, with doubts over Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, and Isak would be a fantastic addition.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

“Work our asses off” – Virgil van Dijk has told Liverpool what they have to do now after their defeat to Newcastle. It was such a flat performance!

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to “buy two attackers” in the summer, saying there is too much pressure on Mo Salah. Will both Jota and Nunez leave?

There is a new injury concern for Liverpool to Harvey Elliott, following a grim Joelinton rugby tackle that left him limping at Wembley

Liverpool‘s players have been reacting to the final defeat on social media, with Jota saying the Reds’ performance was “not good enough.” He’s not wrong!

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan and Sam Millne have had the ‘pleasure’ of assessing yesterday’s game, with additions clearly needed at Liverpool this summer:

“My expectation for the season was a top-four finish and a run to Wembley. We didn’t lift the trophy in the latter and the former is only a few more points away, so we’re ahead of the curve in a lot of ways. “But the squad has holes that need addressing and it is hard to ignore, and we can discuss it without dismissing the incredible league season we are having. “The forward line needs tending to, if Mo doesn’t score – or is no longer here – who is getting the goals? If Alexander-Arnold leaves, who can open up the pitch from the back? If Van Dijk leaves, you get my drift.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva are reportedly leading contenders to replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham this summer, should he be sacked. The Bournemouth manager could be a great choice (Telegraph)

Chelsea have condemned the “abhorrent” online racist abuse aimed at centre-back Wesley Fofana. It’s 2025 and it’s still happening. Depressing (BBC Sport)

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has revealed that he was “close” to dying in a serious car crash suffered last December. We wish him the best in his continued recovery (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2018, Salah scored four goals as Liverpool won 5-0 at home to Watford in the Premier League.

It was another special performance in a stunning first season at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino also finding the net.

Also on this day in 2016, Liverpool drew 1-1 away to Man United in the Europa League, sealing a place in the quarter-finals.

Philippe Coutinho scored the all-important away goal in the second leg at Old Trafford, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side progressed 3-1 on aggregate.