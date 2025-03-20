Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly edged closer to leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid, while a key Reds injury update has emerged.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

A move to Madrid for Alexander-Arnold has felt possible for months, with the 26-year-old still not signing a new Liverpool deal.

According to Spanish publication AS, an “agreement” that sees the Reds’ vice-captain join the reigning Champions League holders this summer is now “99 percent done.”

It is worth stressing that none of the Liverpool-based journalists have reported anything close to a move being complete, but this is still a worrying update.

With an April return from injury mooted, are we really about to witness Trent’s final handful of appearances in a Reds shirt?

Let’s hope not!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Ryan Gravenberch has left Netherlands duty due to an injury that has ruled him out of his country’s two fixtures this month. Hopefully, it’s just precautionary!

Andy Robertson has offered his thoughts on Liverpool’s left-back situation, saying his time is not yet up. A younger alternative is needed, though

Speaking of left-backs, Liverpool have reportedly chosen to “speed up” their move for Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez, with a £40 million switch mooted

Jamie Carragher has a new Mo Salah contract worry, following the Egyptian’s recent form. Is it tiredness or more than that?

Wataru Endo has led Japan to the 2026 World Cup, with his country becoming the first nation to qualify. Congratulations, Wata!

Twenty-three players have been named in the squad for Liverpool Legends vs. Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, including Steven Gerrard and Peter Crouch

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan has taken a look at the vast influence of Virgil van Dijk, Trent and Salah, with their Liverpool futures all still in doubt:

After more than eight years of sharing a pitch, they have what some may describe as a telepathic connection with one another, knowing where each other will be and when to receive the ball. Beyond that, though, they are crucial pieces of the puzzle when it comes to Liverpool progressing the ball up the pitch, as a graphic from StatsBomb exemplifies – which we have isolated below:

Elsewhere in the football world today

New England manager Thomas Tuchel says he wants his team to play with a “hunger to win” and not “a fear to lose.” Basically, Gareth Southgate played a spineless brand of football! (BBC Sport)

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been ruled out of England’s upcoming action through injury (Sky Sports)

The UK Government are reportedly “keen to crack on” to get Man United‘s new stadium “off the ground,” having confidence that the project will go ahead. Let the circus commence! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Stevie G at the Kop end on derby day ? 20/03/05 ?? pic.twitter.com/lTF2pE2vZy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 20, 2025

On this day in 2005, Liverpool won 2-1 at home to Everton in a tense Premier League clash at Anfield.

A Gerrard free-kick opened the scoring for the Reds before Luis Garcia doubled the hosts’ advantage.

The game changed when Milan Baros was sent off and Tim Cahill pulled a goal back, but Liverpool held on, in a season that saw them win the Champions League.

Also on this day in 1963, legendary Reds full-back Chris Lawler made his debut, while in 1984, Fernando Torres was born.