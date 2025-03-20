➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid claimed to be “99% done” – Latest Liverpool FC News

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly edged closer to leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid, while a key Reds injury update has emerged.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

A move to Madrid for Alexander-Arnold has felt possible for months, with the 26-year-old still not signing a new Liverpool deal.

According to Spanish publication AS, an “agreement” that sees the Reds’ vice-captain join the reigning Champions League holders this summer is now “99 percent done.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold limps off with an injury during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is worth stressing that none of the Liverpool-based journalists have reported anything close to a move being complete, but this is still a worrying update.

With an April return from injury mooted, are we really about to witness Trent’s final handful of appearances in a Reds shirt?

Let’s hope not!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 23, 2025: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jamie Carragher has a new Mo Salah contract worry, following the Egyptian’s recent form. Is it tiredness or more than that?

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan has taken a look at the vast influence of Virgil van Dijk, Trent and Salah, with their Liverpool futures all still in doubt:

After more than eight years of sharing a pitch, they have what some may describe as a telepathic connection with one another, knowing where each other will be and when to receive the ball.

Beyond that, though, they are crucial pieces of the puzzle when it comes to Liverpool progressing the ball up the pitch, as a graphic from StatsBomb exemplifies – which we have isolated below:

Liverpool pass map shows how much Trent, Salah and Van Dijk are relied on

Elsewhere in the football world today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 1, 2022: Chelsea's manager Thomas Tuchel during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • New England manager Thomas Tuchel says he wants his team to play with a “hunger to win” and not “a fear to lose.” Basically, Gareth Southgate played a spineless brand of football! (BBC Sport)
  • Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been ruled out of England’s upcoming action through injury (Sky Sports)
  • The UK Government are reportedly “keen to crack on” to get Man United‘s new stadium “off the ground,” having confidence that the project will go ahead. Let the circus commence! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2005, Liverpool won 2-1 at home to Everton in a tense Premier League clash at Anfield.

A Gerrard free-kick opened the scoring for the Reds before Luis Garcia doubled the hosts’ advantage.

The game changed when Milan Baros was sent off and Tim Cahill pulled a goal back, but Liverpool held on, in a season that saw them win the Champions League.

Also on this day in 1963, legendary Reds full-back Chris Lawler made his debut, while in 1984, Fernando Torres was born.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025