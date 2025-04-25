The Liverpool squad reconvened at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday as they prepare for a historic week with just three points needed to clinch the club’s 20th league title.

After two days off following the win at Leicester, Arne Slot‘s side were back at Kirkby on Wednesday to prepare for Tottenham‘s upcoming visit on Sunday.

Twenty-five players reported for training, starting in the gym before work moved to the outdoor pitches – and Mo Salah finally offered us that selfie with Trent Alexander-Arnold!

Joe Gomez remains the only senior figure out injured for the Reds, with Tyler Morton back in the fold for a couple of weeks now after recovering from shoulder surgery.

It leaves Slot with a tough choice on the weekend as to who is involved in the matchday squad and who is not on a day that could see Liverpool crowned Premier League champions.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Endo, Szboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Morton, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Chiesa

Federico Chiesa was left out against Leicester despite no reported fitness issue, with Alexander-Arnold’s timely return seeing Slot opt for the Italian to drop out.

Trey Nyoni and James McConnell trained with the first team on Wednesday, as they have for much of this season, though any further matchday squad opportunities seem unlikely.

Thankfully, there were seemingly no issues to arise from the victory at Leicester with every player accounted for.

The squad still have four days until they face a struggling Tottenham side, but they could be crowned champions before the first whistle.

With a potential title-winning moment following Arsenal‘s fixture against Crystal Palace, the squad are planning to watch the match together as they previously did in 2020.

Question is, would you prefer the moment to be similar to 2020 or wait until it can be clinched at Anfield?

When could Liverpool win the league?

If Arsenal lose against Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening, Liverpool will officially be crowned Premier League champions without kicking another ball.

The Eagles will not be anticipated to name a strong lineup, however, as their focus will be on their FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa on Saturday.

If the match ends in a draw or a win for the Gunners, the Reds can win the title at Anfield by matching the result against Tottenham on Sunday.

A 20th league title is to be won this week, Reds. Embrace every minute of it.