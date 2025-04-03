There has been a positive update on Alexis Mac Allister‘s fitness, while Liverpool’s home Premier League clash with Arsenal has a new date.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Mac Allister was on the receiving end of a shocking tackle from James Tarkowski last night, as Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 at Anfield.

Somehow, the Blues defender wasn’t sent off, even after a VAR check, in what had the potential to be a leg-breaker.

Looks like Alexis Mac Allister is OK after that lumpy tackle last night. It was a 'you'll feel that in the morning mate' sort of challenge if nothing else! https://t.co/KsspC0Z6Gv — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) April 3, 2025

Thankfully, the Mail‘s Lewis Steele believes that Mac Allister is “OK” after the challenge, having joined the rest of the squad for Thursday’s recovery session at the AXA.

This is a massive relief for Arne Slot, with the 26-year-old such an influential player at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield.

It looks like he is fully in contention to once again start at Fulham on Sunday.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool‘s Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield has been moved to Sunday, May 11, with the game kicking off at 4.30pm (BST) on Sky Sports. Guard of honour, anyone?

Here’s the real reason Mo Salah was seen filming on the Albert Dock in a Liverpool kit. It’s not the news you were hoping for!

The PGMOL have admitted that Tarkowski should have been sent off. Another Paul Tierney error!

Virgil van Dijk has shot down claims from Michael Owen that Liverpool’s season won’t be a special one if they ONLY win the title. What nonsense!

German newspaper BILD have claimed Liverpool will enter a “poker game” with Arsenal and Man United for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike (Sport Witness)

More from This Is Anfield

Henry Jackson and The Redmen TV’s Dan Clubbe have discussed last night’s action, including THAT Tarkowski decision:

“I’m not usually one to stick the knife into officials, especially when we win, but my word this was an all-timer! “The decision not to send Tarkowski off was one thing, but then for our mate Paul Tierney to dismiss it on VAR after one replay is truly astonishing. “But in truth, I don’t know why it shocks us – the standard of refereeing has been in the bin for years.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Another nail in their title coffin!

The Gunners are said to be interested in signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer. Liverpool have been linked with him! (Sky Sports)

Newcastle centre-back Fabian Schar has extended his stay at St James’ Park, signing a new deal until the summer of 2026

There’s more Premier League action this evening, with Chelsea hosting Tottenham at Stamford Bridge (8pm). They hate each other, so it could be fun!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1996, the greatest game in Premier League history took place!

An all-time classic saw Liverpool beat Newcastle 4-3 at Anfield, on a night when the Magpies’ title hopes took an almighty hit.

Robbie Fowler opened the scoring early on, only for the visitors to lead 2-1, before Fowler equalised in the second half.

Newcastle went ahead through Faustino Apsrilla, but Stan Collymore made it 3-3 and then won it in the dying moments in front of the Kop.

Those images of Collymore wheeling away in celebration, and Kevin Keegan slumped over the advertising hoardings, remain iconic.