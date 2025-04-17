The news of Virgil van Dijk‘s new two-year contract at Liverpool dominated the headlines on Thursday – and all signs point to more exciting activity this summer.

Van Dijk has officially followed Mohamed Salah in committing to Liverpool for the next two seasons, with the news confirmed on Thursday morning.

It comes ahead of a big summer transfer window for the club and, if reports are to be believed, these two new contracts are only the start.

In his coverage of Van Dijk’s extension, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein explained that Liverpool matched the captain’s “desire to compete for the biggest trophies” and “their summer transfer plans are expected to underline that.”

This comes after the Dutchman’s own comments that he is anticipating a “big summer” of transfers.

Liverpool are known to be interested in left-back Milos Kerkez, centre-back Dean Huijsen and striker Hugo Ekitike – and it could be that there is movement sooner rather than later.

Liverpool are already preparing for life after Alisson and Jack Lusby believes their plans are now in place:

“Turning 33 later this year and with more injury problems than most in his position, life without Alisson at Anfield may come sooner rather than later. “His commitment to the Reds remains unwavering, having turned down offers from Saudi Arabia last summer before making it clear he intends to see out the remainder of a contract that as it stands runs to 2026. Liverpool have the option to extend that further to 2027, which they may well action given not only his value to the side but also his value in the market. There are plans in place to replace Alisson, but the timeline of that handover is as yet undetermined.

Kevin De Bruyne to Liverpool?! One Belgian newspaper has talked up a “surprise” summer move to Anfield! (TIA)

Liverpool are set to loan out goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros next season, having reportedly tied him down to a new deal of his own (TIA)

Carlo Ancelotti is now expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of the month, after their exit from the Champions League to Arsenal (Sky Sports)

It’s the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals this evening, with Man United hosting Lyon and Tottenham travelling to Eintracht Frankfurt (both 8pm BST)

On this day in 1939, Billy Liddell signed for Liverpool, beginning one of the greatest careers in the club’s history.

Such was the Scot’s brilliance the team became known as Liddellpool, and he went on to score 228 goals in 534 appearances.

While Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard and now Salah are spoken of as the best Liverpool players of all time, Liddell also belongs in the conversation.

He won the First Division title in 1946/47, eventually leaving in 1960, and should always be remembered as a true great.