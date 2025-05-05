Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s announcement that he will leave the club dominates the headlines, but there was also an update on the future of another Liverpool defender.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Alexander-Arnold has announced he will leave Liverpool, a departure we all knew was coming but had hoped never to actually materialise.

At 10am, he posted a video and statement to X, which was followed shortly after by another interview with LFC TV.

In it, he said the decision “is personal, to change environment, to challenge” himself and “it’s not about wanting to find something better.”

He also tried to explain why he waited so long to tell supporters of his choice to leave.

“When we were in a title race and trying to push for trophies, it’s about making the right decision for the team and trying not to distract the team and take away from what we’re doing on the pitch,” he told club media.

“For me, it was always to do it after the season was kind of done; not so much the final game but when there was nothing else really to play for.”

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Alexander-Arnold informed Arne Slot of his decision to leave during the March international break, according to reporters including the Times‘ Paul Joyce

The Athletic‘s James Pearce has revealed what was said between the No. 66 and Liverpool owner John Henry after the Reds won the league – read about the “warm exchange” here

Trent’s calamitous showing against Man United in January was the “lowest point,” with “his mind such a blur in a poor performance that he has since confided to friends he remembers nothing about being on the Anfield pitch that day,” reported the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe

Nat Phillips has spent this season on loan at Derby and manager John Eustace has now said he would like to keep the 28-year-old – he deserves a move!

More from This Is Anfield

After Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea, Joanna Durkin looked at the stats to show how Liverpool are in need of investment in attacking areas.

“Mo Salah, Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold all finished with one shot and zero on target. “So, of Liverpool’s five forwards, there was a total of five shots for a return of one on target – an ineffective return even if the result mattered little with the title wrapped in red ribbons.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

James Maddison is set to miss the last three weeks of the season with a knee injury (BBC Sport)

Referring to Conor Bradley among others, ex-Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has said there are some “really good characters” in the running to take the armband – fingers crossed our man gets it!

Monday night football sees Crystal Palace take on Nottingham Forest in what has become close to a must-win for the visitors if they are to qualify for the Champions League

Liverpool FC: On this day

• READ HERE: Alan Hansen paved the way for modern defenders – among the best-ever

On May 5, 1977, Alan Hansen signed for Liverpool from Partick Thistle at the age of 21. The youngster would go on to become one of the greatest centre-halves the game has ever seen.

A cultured defender very much ahead of his time, he made 620 Liverpool appearances, winning three European Cups, eight league titles, three League Cups and two FA Cups.

Now 69 years old, Hansen suffered a serious health scare in 2024 but is thankfully back fighting fit.