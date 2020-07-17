Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is mobbed as he celebrates scoring the second goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: 14th April 2019. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates/Sportimage via PA Images
QUIZ: Name the Liverpool players to score on their Premier League Anfield debut

Hitting the scoreboard on the first outing in front of the club’s home faithful is a moment to cherish, but can you name all 15 Reds to do so in the Premier League?

There’s nothing better for a new signing than making an instant impact on their home debut, but the odds of finding the scoresheet do not typically favour such a memorable moment.

Your mind may bring you back to the most recent example of when Virgil van Dijk lifted the roof off Anfield after heading home the winner against Everton merely days after his long-awaited transfer was confirmed.

That goal, however, came in the FA Cup and here we are looking for the players who scored for Liverpool on their Premier League Anfield debut.

It has not occurred since 2016, with the first dating back to the competition’s inception in 1992 – so you’ll need your thinking cap on for this one!

And we’ve given you the year the player scored to help you out.

You have 6 minutes – can you name all 15?


* Stats courtesy of LFCHistory.net.

 

liverpool_chelsea

