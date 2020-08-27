Waiting game for Thiago & Celtic want double Reds deal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool properly get their 2020/21 season up and running at the weekend; before that there’s transfer talk and a word or two from the skipper.

Celtic keen on young Reds pair

Not the most convincing of outlets, but Celtic are reportedly interested in a pair of young Reds.

The Scottish champions whimpered out of the Champions League in midweek, but they will still be in the Europea League and challenging for the title – so a loan there would be a brilliant experience if one comes off.

In defence, it’s Ki-Jana Hoever the Scots reportedly want, with ReadCeltic keen to take the right-back for a season.

They say he’ll be involved in the Community Shield this weekend, but then could head out afterwards.

Secondly, the Star say that striker Taiwo Awoniyi is a £9 million target if Celtic sell Odsonne Edouard.

Awoniyi doesn’t have a work permit for the Reds and has been on loan in Belgium and Germany; a return of that amount would be a good income this year in particular and he doesn’t likely have a future at Anfield in any case.

Slow signs for Thiago transfer

It looks, more and more, as though this is a legitimate deal the Reds will pursue…but in their own time.

Another local journalist has joined the list of those confirming genuine interest in Thiago Alcantara, with the Athletic’s Simon Hughes now saying it’s “official” – though nobody appears to know why there isn’t more speed about the deal.

The quest for “financial balance” is still a priority, as well as Jurgen Klopp wanting to keep his dressing room happy.

Speculation persists that Marko Grujic and Gini Wijnaldum might first have to depart, before the Bayern man joins the ranks at Anfield.

Transfer outlook at all levels

From top to bottom, of the club and of the league, the different perspectives and plans on transfers is clear.

Quickfire LFC news

Ian Rush has drawn comparisons between this team and the greats of the 80s in terms of team spirit and togetherness

Ovie Ejaria will soon complete his move to Reading, landing the Reds £3.5m (ES)

The Reds’ U23s beat Carlisle’s first-team 4-1 in a friendly on Thursday, with Sepp van den Berg among the scorers (LFC)

And Jordan Henderson says the players have not discussed the title win since returning for pre-season (ES)

Around the Prem

The Premier League are in talks to show every game until fans can return, and it took an outcry for that obvious approach to be considered (TIA)

Ben White is poised to sign a new deal with Brighton, putting an end to all that pesky talk about a £40m Leeds bid and repeat links to Liverpool (Telegraph)

Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele have both tested positive for coronavirus and have been omitted from the France squad as a result. It’s going well for United: captain arrested, midfielder in quarantine, right-back in quarantine, no signings (BBC)

And Spurs expect to sign Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty for £15m, which sounds simultaneously a sensible upgrade on Serge Aurier and an entirely uninspiring signing (Independent)

Stupid rumour of the day

All the furloughs, all the talk of cutting costs, all the hand-wringing over football not having any money, and now an expected £500 million deal to see Lionel Messi move to Man City.

