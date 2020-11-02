This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

CL opponent linked as Van Dijk replacement & PPV could be scrapped – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for their third Champions League group stage game, while we’re being linked with a defender we’ve already faced in Europe, too.

 

Perr Schurrs on Reds’ radar

The Reds have two wins in Europe from two games – one of which came against Ajax. They had a number of impressive performers, which have already led to a couple of predictable rumours and links.

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised, then, to hear we’re now “monitoring” Perr Schurrs, a centre-back seen as an option to fill in for the injured Virgil van Dijk.

The Mirror say we were impressed when he came on trial two years ago, but his recent displays show he has gone up a level or two.

It “could lead” to an offer being made in January, apparently.

Elsewhere, Michael Olise has been linked with the Reds. It’s a sadly low-reliability source (actually it’s TeamTalk which is more like no reliability) but the Reading attacker is a very good player and it’s no surprise to imagine Premier League players are after him.

Indeed, a better reason to be excited is with TIA having selected him as a future potential signing to meet the homegrown quota requirement!

 

Pay-per-view showings could be scrapped during lockdown

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: A silhouette of television cameras during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Pay-per-view matches have divided the country somewhat: a handful of people on one side who want more money, and pretty much every supporter in the land on the other side who are sick of being fleeced at every opportunity.

Now the Telegraph are reporting that the league and clubs are preparing to pull the plug on the £14.95-a-match plan for the duration of England’s second lockdown, which starts later this week.

The Reds are due to face Leicester City on the other side of the international break in a game which is currently on the PPV list.

However, it falls before the end of the nationwide lockdown date – currently 2 December, so if this plan does go ahead, it should become free-to-air instead.

 

Pre-Atalanta chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 27, 2020: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and FC Midtjylland at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds are off to Italy for the group stage match against Atalanta and there’s positive fitness news to bring you in among the rest of the chat.

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 31, 2020: Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)

  • Mo Salah has “three proper knocks” after the weekend and Klopp has ridiculed those accusing him of diving (TIA)
  • In our CL group, Ajax have only 17 players for their game against Midtjylland after up to 11 were ruled out by positive Covid tests (Ajax)
  • Gary Neville says there will be a significant impact on the dressing room after Van Dijk’s injury (Mirror)
  • And Nat Phillips nearly joined Swansea before deadline day – and before his big chance in the Reds’ first team (TIA)

 

Around the Prem

Southampton's Danny Ings during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images)

  • Chelsea, Inter and Atletico are keen to sign ‘Gladbach midfieler Denis Zakaria, because everyone wants players linked with the Reds (Kicker)
  • Gabriel Jesus is near to a training return and Sergio Aguero will probably be fit to face the Reds, as City’s injury list improves ahead of our key fixture (MEN)
  • Wolves are planning a move for Boro right-back Djed Spence, which is weird since they just signed the fantastic Ki-Jana Hoever (Birm Mail)
  • And Danny Ings thankfully doesn’t appear to have done the worst after a knee scan showed no ligament damage after the weekend injury (BBC)

 

Random story of the day

The greatest James Bond ever (probably), Sir Sean Connery, passed away at the weekend – and Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso says the Scot once tried to convince him to stay at Rangers, where Gattuso was a midfielder in his tough-tackling playing days.

 

Tweet of the day

Oh god, it’s next week.

 

Worth watching tonight

Leeds vs Leicester could be utterly enthralling!

