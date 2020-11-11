Gomez injury latest & Schalke put Kabak ‘up for sale’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have not had a good day, sad to say – we just don’t quite know yet how bad it has been, after Joe Gomez picked up an injury on international duty.

Joe Gomez injured with England

First thing to note: we expect an update at around 6:30pm GMT, so when we get it, we’ll update this page and the main news link.

But Joe Gomez is out injured, quite possibly for the long-term, after picking up what journalists are referring to as a “serious” injury.

Although there are no confirmed releases on the matter at present, the gist of the social media updates are that it is a knee injury, it’s bad and the defender himself fears the worst.

Get Joel Matip, buy a big king-sized duvet, and wrap him up tightly in it.

Centre-back target on the market

Good timing, right?

If the Reds are indeed interested in Ozan Kabak, we could now see a move for him in January as we need another defensive option and Schalke need to sell.

Sport Bild are reporting that the Bundesliga side have opted to put the young defender “in the shop window” and will take €25 million to sell him.

Finances are tight and performances are atrocious within the club, so perhaps the stars are being forced to align somewhat on this move.

More from Melwood and full-back chat

Oh the irony, for our first piece here.

Our move from Melwood to the all-incorporating AXA Training Centre is a massive positive on many reasons, but one aspect Klopp was keen on was the improvements to injury rehab. Guess we have our first guests in that department lined up already…

Another Melwood story has emerged with the quirk of ‘Pako’s Hill’

And the latest edition of ‘Wingmen’ sees Trent and Robbo tell all about their team-mates

Quickfire LFC news

Gini Wijnaldum has opted against any kind of response when asked about a new Liverpool contract (TIA)

Academy starlet Owen Beck has signed a new contract with the Reds after impressing in the U23s this season (LFC)

Bayern won’t let Liverpool-linked David Alaba leave the club in January (Mirror)

And here’s the complete run-down of when and where to watch the Reds’ (remaining) internationals this week (TIA)

Around the Prem

Andy Robbo rightly says Man United striker Marcus Rashford is a bit of a hero for his campaign to tackle food poverty (TIA)

Man United and PSG are keen to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and honestly, can’t wait to see how Ole tries to shoehorn him in (Mail)

Arsenal almost signed Jude Bellingham, but didn’t, so we’ll file this under “ones who got away” alongside Gnabry, Bennacer, Malen, Szczesny, Reine-Adelaide…(Independent)

And Jonny Evans has opened talks with Leicester over a new contract, which is pretty decent timing to ask for a raise since they have even fewer fit defenders than Liverpool (Athletic)

Stupid answer of the day

Jack Wilshere says he could never sign for Spurs because he’s still an “Arsenal man”.

Yes, Jack; that’s the reason why you, a player without a club who couldn’t get in the team at West Ham and hasn’t stayed fit for a full season since about 1992, won’t play for Tottenham, who are top of the league and have one of the most demanding managers in world football.

Tweet of the day

Talent draws talent.

What we’re reading

Remember John Bostock? He was a gifted young player who moved from Palace to Spurs and was the next big thing – until he wasn’t. Here’s his story on BBC Sport of no regrets, from turning down a 10-year Barcelona career to having 13 clubs in 13 years.

Worth watching tonight

A Van Dijk-less Netherlands against a Thiago-less Spain, at 7:45pm.