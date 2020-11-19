Liverpool appear to be 50-50 as to whether they’ll be lining up with season internationals or under-15s this weekend. Hopefully a few niggly injuries clear up…

Skipper expected to sit out Sunday

Not what you need: another injury, this time the captain forced to miss out against the team currently occupying our spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Jordan Henderson missed England’s midweek game and came home early, with his groin injury not expected to be hugely serious…but enough to keep him out at the weekend.

That’s according to the Times, who say he’ll join Van Dijk and Gomez as absentees, while Trent is set for three more weeks out too.

Thiago and Fabinho to be fit? Wijnaldum and Keita for midfield? At least two of them have been missing recently and Curtis Jones was a bit sore for the U21s too…

Super Sadio

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has named our No. 10 as the pick of the players from the entirety of Africa, saying Sadio Mane is the player he, and other Africans, look up to.

Talking to Stades, Aubameyang called Mane a “wild animal” on the pitch – we’re taking that as a positive due to his power and determination – and picked him out as the favourite of the entire Continent.

“Sadio is the player of the Africans. He’s also the type of players every manager would like to have in their team. Like all African players in the Premier League, we tease each other, joke before and after each game.

“Sadio, once kick off has taken place, he’s a wild animal. I have a lot of respect for him, because after what you see on social media and the news, he’s someone who’s done a lot for his native village”.

Bizarrely, Auba also noted that despite being a Gabon international he loved watching Senegal play and do well due to another former Liverpool forward, one we like far less than Mane: El-Hadji Diouf.

Games on the way back!

International week is officially over, so what’s in line for the Reds next?

Our CL game with Midtjylland could be moved to Germany due to the UK travel ban

Full-back is a bit of a concern this weekend too; Trent’s out, Neco has a knock, Tsimikas has hardly played and Robbo has played too much

And we might just need to deploy Gini in the No. 10 role after yet another goalscoring outing for Netherlands

Quickfire LFC news

Jurgen Klopp and Hansi Flick are being put forward as Germany boss candidates with Jogi Low coming under pressure (SW)

The Reds are rumoured to be back in ecru with a 90s throwback kit next season (TIA)

Uncapped LFC Women striker Rinsola Babajide has been called up again by England (Sky)

Injuries aren’t just hurting Klopp’s side, but LFC Women too (TIA)

Around the Prem

Several times over the past few seasons Arsenal tried to make Jota go to the Emirates but he said no, no no (Athletic)

Wilf Ndidi is likely to return from injury for Leicester against the Reds, because obviously (Goal)

Tony Yeboah says his goal against the Reds was his best, even better than his Wimbledon goal – and he also loves Yorkshire puddings, which is the important bit (442)

And Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with Man City, so you know what that means: Messi joins in summer! (BBC)

Questionable decision of the day

Where do you stand on this?

Rangers players Jordan Jones and George Edmundson attended a party after a match in breach of Covid-19 guidelines. They have been suspended by the Scottish FA for seven matches each.

Clearly there’s more than just football at play here, but is it harsh, fair or leniant? Should an example be set? Should this be a standard-bearer for all future disciplinary matters involving social matters such as racism? Tell us in the comments…

Tweet of the day

This close to perfection.

What we’re reading

A name you didn’t expect to read today: The ex-Red from Houllier’s era still going strong and playing into a fourth decade

Worth watching tonight

Brazil’s Serie A is about the only legit league with a game on tonight! Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza at 10pm GMT. If you’re lucky you may catch a glimpse of Yago Pikachu. Yes, that’s a player.