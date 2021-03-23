Reds chase Salzburg striker & CL tie to be played in Spain – Liverpool FC Roundup

Bored of the international break yet, or glad for a break from the relentless run of league games every single day?! Today it’s more rumours and squad news.

Reds off to Madrid

It won’t be in the Santiago Bernabeu, but let’s hope the game will be more Yossi Benayoun than Karim Benzema anyway.

Spanish government travel guidance has been changed, meaning from 30 March flights between the UK and the Iberian country will once more be allowed.

Thus, the first leg will be at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano – their mini ground, the home of the B team Castilla – and the second leg will be at Anfield.

No heading back to the Puskas Arena for Klopp’s Reds, then!

Revenge mission? Not in the slightest – let’s just get back to the old mentality of ‘we’re the best, come and try your luck against us’.

Reds among quartet chasing Daka

Local news repors say RB Salzburg forward Patson Daka is wanted by four Premier League clubs, with Liverpool unsurprisingly among them.

He has netted at almost a rate of one per game this season and the speedy striker is on the wanted list of the Reds, Arsenal and both Manchester clubs.

The Zambian has alread come up against the Reds more than once, netting in our pre-season meeting with Jesse Marsch’s team, and played at Anfield in the Champions League, too.

All part of the plan to reunite the three of them long term, no doubt: Minamino, Daka and Haaland! Wink emoji.

One in, one back, one out

The rotating cast of squad members all get their turn in the spotlight today.

Quickfire LFC news

Go for broke in Europe or focus on the top four? Both, says Andy Robbo (TIA)

Gerrard says England have dropped their best right-back after leaving out Trent this week (TIA)

Five years later, Jurgen Klopp still wants Piotr Zielinski according to local reports (RKK)

And Phil Coutinho is up for sale this summer so Barca can avoid paying €20m to the Reds (SW)

Around the Prem

Gareth Bale has endeared himself to Spurs fans by saying his only intention this summer is to return to Real Madrid (BBC)

Man City have now picked what must be about a 75th replacement for Sergio Aguero and they want to sign Danny Ings for the job (Sky)

AC Milan and Spurs want Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, with the north London club apparently keen to keep rotating which half-decent forward’s career they want to stall on a year-on-year basis (La Reppublica)

And Man United are so impressed with their summer work last year that they’ll offer up Donny van de Beek as a part-exchange sacrfice for a transfer in the next window (90M)

Stupid goalkeeper of the day

The video should start at 4:44; feel free to scroll to that point if not. Yes, the final score was 1-0.

Tweet of the day

I’d rather Liverpool won the coin toss to play towards the Kop second half for every game for the next 10 years and England never win a tournament in my life time. https://t.co/SIcLDB7Bpz — Andy Grant (@AndyGbootneck) March 22, 2021

Worth watching tonight

There’s League One action if you really can’t go another night without AND IT’S LIVE but you’ll have to go choose your own game.