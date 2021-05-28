This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds seal Konate deal & plan to raise over £50m – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have a new player! Ibrahima Konate is a Red and we have added a potentially magnificent centre-back to our ranks. The signing fallout and all today’s other news for you in Friday’s round-up.

 

Ibrahima Konate is a Red

If you haven’t seen by now, where have you been?!

The Reds’ dressing room will be boosted by the arrival of Ibrahima Konate for pre-season, with the France U21 centre-back having agreed a deal after the club triggered his release clause from Leipzig.

He’s 6’4″, fast, technical, very strong and rated hugely by those within the club – we can all look forward to this next season.

Konate himself has already spoken about joining the Reds and what it means to him to step up, while he also thanked his former club too.

Welcome to LFC, Ibou!

 

Plan set to raise funds

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 21, 2021: Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Burnley won 1-0 ending Liverpool’s run of 68 games unbeaten at home. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Of course, more signings will be required as the summer goes on.

To that end, the Reds will refresh the squad somewhat by offloading a few fringe players and those who haven’t made the grade.

Four players in particular are being targeted for sale in a bid to raise up to £58 million for new signings.

Divock Origi is no real surprise after a bit-part role, while three others have been out on loan this season – Grujic, Wilson and Awoniyi.

But are the fees suggested likely this year or are the Reds placing an above-market valuation on their men?

Elsewhere, Turkish rumours suggest the Reds have asked Fenerbahce for £7m for Xherdan Shaqiri.

 

Konate signing reaction

2D64T6B France U21's Ibrahima Konate

Big player, big signing, big guy. Plenty of big reaction to it!

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Around the Prem

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, January 1, 2020: Aston Villa's captain Jack Grealish during the New Year's Day FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Aston Villa FC at Old Trafford. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government putting Greater Manchester in Tier 4: Stay at Home during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man City want to make Jack Grealish the first English player signed for over £100m, which has us wondering if Villa would accept a sort of reverse-Arsenal-Suarez scenario if they only bid £99,999,999
  • Ole’s summer shopping list reads Sancho, Rice, Pau Torres and Kane as yet another minor £300m spending spree is apparently required to inch them over the line toward actually winning something
  • Spurs are setting themselves up for some very public embarrassment by trying to decide whether to offer the job to Zidane or Conte
  • And Hakimi could swap Inter for Arsenal says one report, without deciding to offer clues as to why he’d be keen to swap champions of Italy and Champions League football for playing next to Rob Holding and no midweek action at all

 

Stupid price tag of the day

Arsenal want £21 million for Granit Xhaka. That is all.

 

Tweet of the day

 

Worth watching tonight

Italy are playing San Marino in a friendly for some incredible reason.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments