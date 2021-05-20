Reds release new kit & quartet chase Shaqiri deal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are one win away from sealing an improbable spot in the top four for this season, after beating Burnley on Wednesday. The reaction to that, our new kit and transfer rumours are here today.

New home kit released…to mixed reviews

Same every year now, isn’t it?

Nike have released the Reds’ new home kit for 21/22 season and, while some love the bold nature of it, others are less-than-enthused with the colour scheme.

An orange (ish) collar and the pattern across the front are the main points of contention, it seems – but most are in agreement nobody will ultimately care if we win the league in it.

Decide for yourself if you like it…and which of the rather mixed reviews you most agree with.

Either way, reckon Mbappe will look great in it, right?

* The new home kit is available to pre-order from the official Liverpool FC store, here!

Shaqiri wanted by European quartet

Xherdan Shaqiri is almost certain to leave Liverpool this summer, with just two years left on his contract for the 29-year-old.

He hasn’t had a huge amount of involvement over the last two seasons, mainly due to injuries, but has been a pretty good squad addition overall who has definitely contributed a few big moments.

Even so, he’s likely to go in search of more regular action – which will probably come abroad.

A Turkish journalist working with Italian media – Ekrem Konur – says that the same names who have been linked previously remain keen: Sevilla and Roma. In addition, Lazio are in the hunt and Fenerbahce remain interested, too.

Shaq will only be allowed to leave on a permanent deal though, no loans, as the Reds seek to raise funds for a few new signings of their own.

Just in time

The Reds couldn’t have left their top-four charge any later, but finally with a game to go it’s in our own hands. Let’s finish the job!

Quickfire LFC news

Steven Gerrard has become the first Liverpool player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame

PSG now apparently want Gini Wijnaldum to be at the heart of their team rebuild this summer

The Reds have agreed to fan representation at board level as the fallout from the Super League farce continues

And James Milner has sent a heartfelt letter to the family of Jordan Banks, a young Liverpool fan who died after being struck by lightning last week

Around the Prem

Having given Cavani a new deal, United now want to ruin Danny Ings by signing him as a second striker – or use him as smoke and mirrors for a Kane deal, more likely

Spurs have decided they like no-experience Ryan Mason so much, they’re going to appoint no-experience BVB interim boss Edin Terzic as their new permanent manager

Leeds and West Ham are feeling too big for their boots after top-half finishes, so will rival Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli to sign Nahitan Nandez

And Allan Saint-Maximin says Newcastle should sign Joe Willock permanently, which after seven goals from 10 starts might be the understatement of the season in the north east. Maybe Arsenal should play him permanently instead?

Stupid rumour of the day

Approximately what speed would you run away from this deal if you were in charge of Atletico Madrid? Apparently Barcelona “like the finances” of exchanging Griezmann for Joao Felix. Given Griezy’s haul of 12 LaLiga goals on a £600k a week salary, we’re sure they do.

Tweet of the day

Alisson Becker is now on a run of one game without a goal. Drought. — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) May 19, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Support Tranmere in the League Two play-off semi-final against Morecambe!