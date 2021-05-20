This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds release new kit & quartet chase Shaqiri deal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are one win away from sealing an improbable spot in the top four for this season, after beating Burnley on Wednesday. The reaction to that, our new kit and transfer rumours are here today.

 

New home kit released…to mixed reviews

Same every year now, isn’t it?

Nike have released the Reds’ new home kit for 21/22 season and, while some love the bold nature of it, others are less-than-enthused with the colour scheme.

An orange (ish) collar and the pattern across the front are the main points of contention, it seems – but most are in agreement nobody will ultimately care if we win the league in it.

Decide for yourself if you like it…and which of the rather mixed reviews you most agree with.

Either way, reckon Mbappe will look great in it, right?

* The new home kit is available to pre-order from the official Liverpool FC store, here!

 

Shaqiri wanted by European quartet

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 27, 2020: Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and FC Midtjylland at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Xherdan Shaqiri is almost certain to leave Liverpool this summer, with just two years left on his contract for the 29-year-old.

He hasn’t had a huge amount of involvement over the last two seasons, mainly due to injuries, but has been a pretty good squad addition overall who has definitely contributed a few big moments.

Even so, he’s likely to go in search of more regular action – which will probably come abroad.

A Turkish journalist working with Italian media – Ekrem Konur – says that the same names who have been linked previously remain keen: Sevilla and Roma. In addition, Lazio are in the hunt and Fenerbahce remain interested, too.

Shaq will only be allowed to leave on a permanent deal though, no loans, as the Reds seek to raise funds for a few new signings of their own.

 

Just in time

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 19, 2021: Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips (C) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds couldn’t have left their top-four charge any later, but finally with a game to go it’s in our own hands. Let’s finish the job!

 

Quickfire LFC news

Steven Gerrard of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Carling Cup Semi-Final first leg match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on January 11, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

 

Around the Prem

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, March 1, 2021: Southampton's Danny Ings looks dejected after the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park. Everton won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • And Allan Saint-Maximin says Newcastle should sign Joe Willock permanently, which after seven goals from 10 starts might be the understatement of the season in the north east. Maybe Arsenal should play him permanently instead?

 

Stupid rumour of the day

Approximately what speed would you run away from this deal if you were in charge of Atletico Madrid? Apparently Barcelona “like the finances” of exchanging Griezmann for Joao Felix. Given Griezy’s haul of 12 LaLiga goals on a £600k a week salary, we’re sure they do.

 

Tweet of the day

 

Worth watching tonight

Support Tranmere in the League Two play-off semi-final against Morecambe!

home21-robertson
home21-fabino
home21-vandijk
home-21-womens
Previous
Next

Liverpool's 2021/22 home kit has arrived!

Inspired by Shankly’s 1964 season and made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, the new Liverpool home kit for 2021/22 is available to pre-order today!

SHOP NOW
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments