Neuhaus discussions and two Serie A stars linked – Liverpool FC Roundup

Welcome to Euro 2020 day – and our new-look round-up for summer. We’ll be bringing you the same Reds stories as ever, but with a post-season focus on transfers and international exploits!

 

Talks held with ‘Gladbach star

Liverpool have been linked with a host of international-standard midfielders already this summer, with the theory being we’ll replace Gini Wijnaldum with a potential name of equal repute or potential.

One of the regular names in the frame has been Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus and now it appears matters have escalated.

Sport1 reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed the Reds have not yet made a bid, but it is “confirmed” Jurgen Klopp wants him for next season and there have “already been talks” between the parties.

Contrary to previous reports on the Germany international, there is no release clause in his deal with BMG, Plettenberg says, and the fee will be upwards of €40m.

 

Reds rumours of the day

Lorenzo Pellegrini of Roma (DPPI Media / Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Lorenzo Pellegrini is on the wanted list and the Reds are fighting Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the Roma man’s signature, report Spanish media.
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a newer name, and the claim feels less probable – though it comes as a result of comments from the Lazio man’s agent to an Italian media outlet. Legs to the report, or the start of contract negotiations?
  • Kostas Tsimikas has hardly got going in a Red shirt and rumours say his time might already be up. Fenerbahce want him on loan for next term, according to Turkish reports, and with a long time left on his contract the claim is that we’ll let him go to ensure more game time and a return to form.

 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

 

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 11, 2019: Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg match between Manchester United FC and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford. Barcelona won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Aaron Ramsdale impressed Spurs so much they want to sign him this summer, which perhaps makes you fear for their goalkeeper scout’s job safety

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s opening fixture sees Turkey face Italy in Group A at 8pm on BBC One!

