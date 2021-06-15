This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Tielemans rejects move talk & old Brighton rumour resurfaces – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool transfer rumours continue to come thick and fast and perhaps we’re starting to see the more realistic names and targets emerge now.

 

Tielemans focused on Euros, not transfers

The Reds have been widely linked with Youri Tielemans since it became apparent that Gini Wijnaldum would be leaving.

Our former No5 has now departed, signing for PSG, which means we’ll probably see a range of midfield options linked to Anfield between now and August.

The Leicester man has many of the traits which appeal, to Klopp and supporters alike, but he has made it clear his focus is just on Belgium and Euro 2020 for now – so no talk of a move…or of a new contract with the Foxes.

The latter means he’ll continue to be linked to an exit, with just two years left on his contract now.

Neuhaus, Tielemans, another name entirely? We’ll see how our midfield list pans out.

 

Reds rumours of the day

2ECF3YJ Dragao Stadium, Porto, Portugal. 13th Feb, 2021. Portuguese Championship Football, FC Porto versus Boa Vista; Marko Grujic of FC Porto chases the through ball Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

  • Pascal Gross was linked with Liverpool a couple of years ago but he has resurfaced as an option today, which is perhaps underwhelming but entirely possible as a squad option
  • Marko Grujic might be on the wanted list for Porto, but the local media have done a 180-turn and say today there’s no way they can afford the £17m asking price

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 27, 2019: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with Joel Matip after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

 

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

  • Kieran Tierney hopes to be fit for Scotland to face England on Friday, having missed the opener against Czech Republic

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 26, 2017: England's Raheem Sterling in action against Lithuania during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group F match at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Raheem Sterling will have talks with Man City after the Euros about a potential move away – and Bernardo Silva is among those who also wants out
  • Keylor Navas is suddenly wanted by Man United after they spent all of last season trying to decide between which two of their own actual keepers they wanted to play
  • Granit Xhaka might not leave Arsenal for Roma after all. The report says a “stalemate” in negotiations; we suspect that’s code for “they realised he’s a liability”

 

Tweet of the day and game of the night

Tonight’s late fixture is the one we’ve been waiting for: France and Germany!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!


Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments