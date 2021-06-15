Tielemans rejects move talk & old Brighton rumour resurfaces – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool transfer rumours continue to come thick and fast and perhaps we’re starting to see the more realistic names and targets emerge now.

Tielemans focused on Euros, not transfers

The Reds have been widely linked with Youri Tielemans since it became apparent that Gini Wijnaldum would be leaving.

Our former No5 has now departed, signing for PSG, which means we’ll probably see a range of midfield options linked to Anfield between now and August.

The Leicester man has many of the traits which appeal, to Klopp and supporters alike, but he has made it clear his focus is just on Belgium and Euro 2020 for now – so no talk of a move…or of a new contract with the Foxes.

The latter means he’ll continue to be linked to an exit, with just two years left on his contract now.

Neuhaus, Tielemans, another name entirely? We’ll see how our midfield list pans out.

Reds rumours of the day

Pascal Gross was linked with Liverpool a couple of years ago but he has resurfaced as an option today, which is perhaps underwhelming but entirely possible as a squad option

Marko Grujic might be on the wanted list for Porto, but the local media have done a 180-turn and say today there’s no way they can afford the £17m asking price

Nat Phillips is linked with Burnley by Lancs Live and former Red John Barnes says he’d be more likely to get games there than at Anfield next season

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds will be installing 7,800 rail seats this summer as part of their Anfield expansion plans and you can see a video of the latest building work progressing here

Hillsborough campaigner Margaret Aspinall has “no issues” with the Reds moving to rail seats in a trial and says fan safety remains paramaount

You absolutely must find someone who feels about you the way Virgil van Dijk feels about Joel Matip – this media day defensive love-in is brilliant!

And Loris Karius will be back for pre-season – but he won’t form part of the squad next season even so

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

England incredibly have two relegated goalkeepers in their squad now after injured Dean Henderson was replaced by Aaron Ramsdale

Kieran Tierney hopes to be fit for Scotland to face England on Friday, having missed the opener against Czech Republic

Luis Enrique has defended Alvaro Morata for a horror show in front of goal in Spain’s 0-0 draw with Sweden

And Harry Kane knows he’s not “untouchable” in the England team after an anonymous showing against Croatia

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Raheem Sterling will have talks with Man City after the Euros about a potential move away – and Bernardo Silva is among those who also wants out

Keylor Navas is suddenly wanted by Man United after they spent all of last season trying to decide between which two of their own actual keepers they wanted to play

Granit Xhaka might not leave Arsenal for Roma after all. The report says a “stalemate” in negotiations; we suspect that’s code for “they realised he’s a liability”

Tweet of the day and game of the night

Pepe is the only outfield player at Euro 2020 who was born when Aston Villa were the reigning European champions. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) June 15, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture is the one we’ve been waiting for: France and Germany!