2 new attacking transfer targets for the Reds – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have now played a pre-season game and Ibrahima Konate has now debuted. Additionally, two players have been sold. Therefore there’s only one thing left to do: sign everyone!

Reds suddenly favourites to land Aouar

That’s how it goes, isn’t it? You’re linked to Arsenal for months on end and when all seems desperate and as though you might have to join them, a saviour club swoops in and prevents year after year of disappointment.

Fortune has this time favoured Houssem Aouar, according to the latest reports in France, where they say Liverpool have “the greatest probability” to sign the playmaker for between £25-30million.

He’s an attack-minded No8 – even a 10 with Lyon for a while – and the money made from Awoniyi and Grujic alone this week would cover the vast majority of the cost here, even before considering Michael Edwards’ ability to lower our payments.

Of course, there’s every chance this rumour is nothing more than the latest random name in the frame, plucked from the air by certain media outlets from a high-profile club and a name who sells clicks…but that’s nowhere near as fun to believe.

Reds rumours of the day

Jarrod Bowen is on the Liverpool shortlist for a wide forward recruit, apparently, though it would seem to be a costly deal to pursue after the Hammers signed him for £25m

Sheyi Ojo could be heading overseas once more with Bayer Leverkusen reportedly looking at him as a replacement for Everton-bound Demarai Gray

Donyell Malen will almost certainly not be coming to Anfield as we’re “not so serious” about making a move, with Dortmund expected to lodge a bid in the coming days

Latest Liverpool FC news

Young attacker Melkamu Frauendorf has signed a new deal with the Reds, a year after arriving from Hoffenheim

Marko Grujic has explained the “great honour” of representing Liverpool but he’s looking forward to getting back to new club Porto

And Taiwo Awoniyi says he simply wants consistency and security now after swapping loan moves from the Reds for a permanent switch to Union Berlin

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

One day with two friendlies down, several more to come. The next pre-season game for the Reds is on Friday – click the image above for all our pre-season news.

Meanwhile, youngster Tyler Morton says he wants as much time on the pitch for the seniors as possible after coming through the Academy system to debut against Innsbruck – and Jurgen Klopp says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a real option up front for the Reds this term.

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Daniel Farke has signed a new long-term contract as manager of Premier League returnees and Liverpool’s first opponents of the season, Norwich City

Paul Pogba will move to PSG this summer if they can raise £50m from sales needed to convince United to let him leave

Manuel Locatelli is in Arsenal‘s sights as they make a £34m offer to Sassuolo for the Italy midfielder

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Do we have our exciting starlet of pre-season set in stone, then?

Good to make my first team debut ? pic.twitter.com/r0bVkuOr1a — kaidegordon (@kaidegordon10) July 20, 2021

Tonight’s best late game is PSV vs Galatasaray – a Champions League qualifier at 8pm. The Men’s Olympics matches start Thursday at 8:30am, Egypt vs Spain. France, Argentina, Germany and Brazil are all in action – the latter two face each other at 12:30pm.