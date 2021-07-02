This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

2 new attacking transfer targets for the Reds – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have now played a pre-season game and Ibrahima Konate has now debuted. Additionally, two players have been sold. Therefore there’s only one thing left to do: sign everyone!

 

Reds suddenly favourites to land Aouar

That’s how it goes, isn’t it? You’re linked to Arsenal for months on end and when all seems desperate and as though you might have to join them, a saviour club swoops in and prevents year after year of disappointment.

Fortune has this time favoured Houssem Aouar, according to the latest reports in France, where they say Liverpool have “the greatest probability” to sign the playmaker for between £25-30million.

He’s an attack-minded No8 – even a 10 with Lyon for a while – and the money made from Awoniyi and Grujic alone this week would cover the vast majority of the cost here, even before considering Michael Edwards’ ability to lower our payments.

Of course, there’s every chance this rumour is nothing more than the latest random name in the frame, plucked from the air by certain media outlets from a high-profile club and a name who sells clicks…but that’s nowhere near as fun to believe.

 

Reds rumours of the day

2EA09Y9 EMMEN, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 6: Donyell Malen of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Emmen and AZ at De Oude Meerdijk on February 6, 202

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2ECF3YJ Dragao Stadium, Porto, Portugal. 13th Feb, 2021. Portuguese Championship Football, FC Porto versus Boa Vista; Marko Grujic of FC Porto chases the through ball Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

 

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

One day with two friendlies down, several more to come. The next pre-season game for the Reds is on Friday – click the image above for all our pre-season news.

Meanwhile, youngster Tyler Morton says he wants as much time on the pitch for the seniors as possible after coming through the Academy system to debut against Innsbruck – and Jurgen Klopp says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a real option up front for the Reds this term.

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

  • Paul Pogba will move to PSG this summer if they can raise £50m from sales needed to convince United to let him leave

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Do we have our exciting starlet of pre-season set in stone, then?

Tonight’s best late game is PSV vs Galatasaray – a Champions League qualifier at 8pm. The Men’s Olympics matches start Thursday at 8:30am, Egypt vs Spain. France, Argentina, Germany and Brazil are all in action – the latter two face each other at 12:30pm.

 

