French playmaker linked as 3 Reds near Anfield exit – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool will soon be in pre-season action, but it wouldn’t be an enormous surprise to see one or two deals go through at Anfield before then – most likely player sales.

Aouar links reemerge with bargain fee

You may remember Houssem Aouar from such hits as 2020’s “Arsenal want him for £50 million” or, one year earlier, “Aouar reveals why he rejected Reds trial as a teenager”.

The star of those particular headline acts has had a very up-and-down year with Lyon, breaking into the France squad but also missing out on senior action through injuries, Covid and a downturn in form.

He played as both an 8 and a 10 for Lyon last term, so the attraction of how he might fit in as an attacking midfielder is clear, and French journalist Julien Laurens says the Reds remain admirers and he could leave for around €25m – or just over £21m.

We are not the only club in the hunt, of course, and there’s no clear indication that a bid is imminent.

Reds rumours of the day

Marko Grujic to Sassuolo is picking up steam, particularly in light of apparent interest in Domenico Berardi which could see a swap deal take place

Harry Wilson should fetch Liverpool at least £12m this summer and at least three clubs are credited with serious interest in signing him

Xherdan Shaqiri could be on his way to Serie A as Italian reports say Lazio have made a bid for him – up to €12m including add-ons

Latest Liverpool FC news

Saul and a move to Liverpool might still be on the cards – Spanish media say we’re very interested, despite local reports contradicting that, and believe the Barcelona switch is far from complete

Ben Davies looks set to stay at Anfield despite not having yet played a match, with one reason seeming particularly key

Joel Matip says he’s delighted to be back in action after a bad run of fortune in terms of fitness

And among a clutch of contracts given to youngsters, the stand-out name for Liverpool fans is our ‘Polish Messi’ who has signed

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Harry Kane is staying at Spurs and they want to be ambitious with him, says new boss Nuno in his first presser

James Rodriguez tops the list of names Everton will sell to help Rafa rebuild the squad

Danny Ings is wanted by Spurs but Saints are reluctant to sell, even with only a year left on his deal

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Interesting stat from last season, Liverpool didn’t lose a single game in which Jordan Henderson played in midfield. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) July 15, 2021

Get our skipper back!

If you’re keen for late-night action, it’s the Concacaf Gold Cup for you. Guadeloupe vs Jamaica and Suriname vs Costa Rica!