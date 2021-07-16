This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

French playmaker linked as 3 Reds near Anfield exit – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool will soon be in pre-season action, but it wouldn’t be an enormous surprise to see one or two deals go through at Anfield before then – most likely player sales.

 

Aouar links reemerge with bargain fee

You may remember Houssem Aouar from such hits as 2020’s “Arsenal want him for £50 million” or, one year earlier, “Aouar reveals why he rejected Reds trial as a teenager”.

The star of those particular headline acts has had a very up-and-down year with Lyon, breaking into the France squad but also missing out on senior action through injuries, Covid and a downturn in form.

He played as both an 8 and a 10 for Lyon last term, so the attraction of how he might fit in as an attacking midfielder is clear, and French journalist Julien Laurens says the Reds remain admirers and he could leave for around €25m – or just over £21m.

We are not the only club in the hunt, of course, and there’s no clear indication that a bid is imminent.

 

Reds rumours of the day

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Saul and a move to Liverpool might still be on the cards – Spanish media say we’re very interested, despite local reports contradicting that, and believe the Barcelona switch is far from complete

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

  • Harry Kane is staying at Spurs and they want to be ambitious with him, says new boss Nuno in his first presser

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Get our skipper back!

If you’re keen for late-night action, it’s the Concacaf Gold Cup for you. Guadeloupe vs Jamaica and Suriname vs Costa Rica!

 

Fan Comments

