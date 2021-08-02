Liverpool are certainly stepping up pre-season plans this week, with a Bologna double-header soon to come, but transfer plans are progressing slowly, it seems.

Betis midfielder rumoured to be on Reds’ list

We’ve so far been linked with roughly a dozen names in replacing Gini Wijnaldum this summer – and that’s if you believe we’ll sign anybody at all for that role.

The newest name is a total surprise and a new rumour as far as we know: Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez, a combative and tenacious 27-year-old who was part of the Argentina squad which won the Copa America this summer.

In truth, he’s more ‘6’ than ‘8’ if we’re speaking in terms of Liverpool’s 4-3-3 system, but having a natural back-up for Fabinho in the squad wouldn’t be a particularly bad thing – which just makes the price tag look unlikely.

Spanish outlet La Razon say we’re willing to pay €30 million, a little over £25m, but Betis won’t go any lower as they have to pay 25% of the fee to Rodriguez’s former club. They need to sell to buy this summer, and we could allow them to do that with a big bid.

An interesting, but perhaps unlikely, name to add to the mix.

Nikola Milenkovic rumours are much older: the Fiorentina defender has a year left on his deal and we’re now battling West Ham for him, apparently. On a free next summer, we could see it. Paying £10m or more right now after signing Konate and getting the original gang back from injury? Not so much.

Neco Williams has been made available for a £10m move, if summer headlines are to be believed, but it appears any transfer is nowhere close after our pre-season plans and other clubs’ transfer dealings look to be polar opposites

Harvey Elliott is also on a few teams’ wanted lists for a loan deal this summer, but the Reds are expected to rebuff offers from Sheffield United and other Championship clubs to keep the teenager at Anfield

Reds fans can choose the next mural to be created in the city, with five Liverpool legends and moments to choose from

Jurgen Klopp has explained how his team selection for the opening game of the season might be influenced by players returning to action this week

And center-back pair Gomez and Van Dijk will be handed more minutes this week after a carefully managed return to action programme overseen by a key member of the backroom staff

Meanwhile, our up-for-sale duo look set to feature, but Thiago might be eased back in more gradually. And here you can see the six Reds players who did not travel to France, instead heading back to Merseyside early.

Harry Kane has done a runner and refused to come back for Spurs pre-season training, as the golden boy looks to become the bad boy of north London and leg it to Man City

Adama Traore rumours might soon come to an end, as Leeds apparently want him for £30m. Could Bielsa turn him into an end product-capable non-stop runner?!

Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants game time this year and Thomas Tuchel says his future is in his own hands. Which sounds like a nice way of saying “well you’re not getting here mate, so you best take off”

