Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mixed red list ‘solutions’ news & Jones earns England praise – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are still working on trying to have their players – four of them at least! – available for big games after the international break.

 

Firm ‘no’ from Tite but another request is in

Some brave soul asked Brazil boss Tite about allowing some of his players to leave the Selecao early, not playing against Uruguay and thus ending their quarantine period earlier. It would also have allowed them to prepare and play against Watfordbut the answer was a definite negative.

“There was never that possibility [of an early return to England]. They were called up for the three games.” Fair enough, really.

However, other players have sent a letter to the Prime Minister asking for a change in rulings which would see five days instead of 10 for the post-travel quarantine period after heading to red-list countries.

In turn, that might mean we could have two more players available for the trip to Atletico Madrid.

 

Best of TIA’s Jurgen Klopp interview

You’ve seen the full video of our exclusive talk with the boss by now, right?!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • And what happens when Klopp’s contract expires in 2024 and he wants to take a break? One Liverpool journalist thinks they have the answer

 

Latest Premier League chat

ROME, ITALY - JULY 03: England's Declan Rice during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Ukraine and England at Olimpico Stadium on July 03, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Chris Ricco - UEFA)

  • Newcastle United are now owned by Saudi Arabia’s state fund. Insert your own jokes…at your own peril.
  • Nemanja Matic will be sold so United can buy Declan Rice. That’s £1m taken care of, where are they getting the other £79m?
  • Aaron Ramsey is available! Juve are “ready to listen to offers”. They’re waiting. Still waiting. Still waiting…hmm, might be a while. Perhaps that £400k a week deal wasn’t such a good idea…

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight: Belgium vs France in the other Nations League semi. Or update your FM database, give Newcastle a trillion quid and sign Coutinho, Romagnoli and Martial and try to finally land that elusive League Cup.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments