Mixed red list ‘solutions’ news & Jones earns England praise – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are still working on trying to have their players – four of them at least! – available for big games after the international break.

Firm ‘no’ from Tite but another request is in

Some brave soul asked Brazil boss Tite about allowing some of his players to leave the Selecao early, not playing against Uruguay and thus ending their quarantine period earlier. It would also have allowed them to prepare and play against Watford – but the answer was a definite negative.

“There was never that possibility [of an early return to England]. They were called up for the three games.” Fair enough, really.

However, other players have sent a letter to the Prime Minister asking for a change in rulings which would see five days instead of 10 for the post-travel quarantine period after heading to red-list countries.

In turn, that might mean we could have two more players available for the trip to Atletico Madrid.

Best of TIA’s Jurgen Klopp interview

You’ve seen the full video of our exclusive talk with the boss by now, right?!

The boss discussed his long-term plans, his Liverpool future and what he wants to achieve before his contract runs out

We asked him to pick out one thing which surprised him most since taking over at Anfield – and his answer was as excellent and comprehensive as you’d expect

And the one player he’d loved to have coached but hasn’t? An “easy” pick for the boss, but can you guess who before clicking through to find out?!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Xherdan Shaqiri wanted to leave the Reds well before he did so – but maintains he had a great relationship with the boss

Curtis Jones has earned admiration and praise from England U21 boss Lee Carsley not just for his on-the-ball traits, but his all-round ability and his leadership in the group, too

And what happens when Klopp’s contract expires in 2024 and he wants to take a break? One Liverpool journalist thinks they have the answer

Latest Premier League chat

Newcastle United are now owned by Saudi Arabia’s state fund. Insert your own jokes…at your own peril.

Nemanja Matic will be sold so United can buy Declan Rice. That’s £1m taken care of, where are they getting the other £79m?

Aaron Ramsey is available! Juve are “ready to listen to offers”. They’re waiting. Still waiting. Still waiting…hmm, might be a while. Perhaps that £400k a week deal wasn’t such a good idea…

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight: Belgium vs France in the other Nations League semi. Or update your FM database, give Newcastle a trillion quid and sign Coutinho, Romagnoli and Martial and try to finally land that elusive League Cup.