Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

2 new CB rumours and Salah’s Ballon d’Or bid – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are straight back into preparation mode after another weekend win, as we face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night. Transfer rumours today, too!

 

Reds linked with Barcelona defender and Gomez rumours start

There’s barely a transfer window goes by when a surprise Liverpool name is linked with an exit, usually because they’ve gone through one of those spells when they are out of the team.

For Joe Gomez that has been because he has been recovering from injury and then sidelined again – but the media have him heading out this winter regardless. Apparently Aston Villa want him – didn’t take long for the Steven Gerrard links to become transfer related, did it?!

In addition, we’re among the reportedly interested parties scouting Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan has been largely excellent in a rather shabby team, combining great athleticism with fine ability on the ball this term. Still raw and in and out the side at times, but the best they’ve got – and his contract is running down. Still unlikely, but an approving link nonetheless.

 

Managers old and new

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2017: Real Liverpoolís Daniel Agger in action against Real Madrid during a Legends friendly match at Anfield. (Pic by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Mohamed Salah is on the Ballon d’Or shortlist for tonight’s award; at the time of writing he’s in the top 10 but not yet revealed where. We’ll update this when his finishing spot is announced; if you’re reading on the newsletter click here to find where Salah finishes!

 

Latest Premier League chat

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, August 4, 2020: Manchester City FC’s new signing Ferran Torres pictured following his transfer from Spain’s La Liga side Valencia CF. This is a handout picture. (Credit: Manchester City FC)

  • Luka Modric wants to move to Man United, which should help them renew the team and add high-energy pressing to the attack
  • Raheem Sterling is wanted by Arsenal. Are they not bored of players turning them down yet? You’re not there, lads!
  • Ferran Torres will cost Barcelona €70m. They don’t even have money to register free transfers. What a fun rumour.

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

When we say Trent is on form, it means other teams are conceding goals.

Tonight is the Ballon d’Or, watch that!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments