2 new CB rumours and Salah’s Ballon d’Or bid – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are straight back into preparation mode after another weekend win, as we face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night. Transfer rumours today, too!

Reds linked with Barcelona defender and Gomez rumours start

There’s barely a transfer window goes by when a surprise Liverpool name is linked with an exit, usually because they’ve gone through one of those spells when they are out of the team.

For Joe Gomez that has been because he has been recovering from injury and then sidelined again – but the media have him heading out this winter regardless. Apparently Aston Villa want him – didn’t take long for the Steven Gerrard links to become transfer related, did it?!

In addition, we’re among the reportedly interested parties scouting Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan has been largely excellent in a rather shabby team, combining great athleticism with fine ability on the ball this term. Still raw and in and out the side at times, but the best they’ve got – and his contract is running down. Still unlikely, but an approving link nonetheless.

Managers old and new

Daniel Agger has suggested Brendan Rodgers lied to him about how much he’d be in the team, eventually leading to his exit to Brondby

Here’s what happened the last time those two bosses met, with a certain Joel Matip playing that day…in midfield!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mohamed Salah is on the Ballon d’Or shortlist for tonight’s award; at the time of writing he’s in the top 10 but not yet revealed where. We’ll update this when his finishing spot is announced; if you’re reading on the newsletter click here to find where Salah finishes!

Kit reveals are always exciting and here’s the latest as speculation grows over the next Nike third kit

Latest Premier League chat

Luka Modric wants to move to Man United, which should help them renew the team and add high-energy pressing to the attack

Raheem Sterling is wanted by Arsenal. Are they not bored of players turning them down yet? You’re not there, lads!

Ferran Torres will cost Barcelona €70m. They don’t even have money to register free transfers. What a fun rumour.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

When we say Trent is on form, it means other teams are conceding goals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has ???? assists and a goal in his last six games for Liverpool and England ? pic.twitter.com/c0okiYXk29 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 27, 2021

Tonight is the Ballon d’Or, watch that!