Firmino’s ‘serious’ injury and mixed international call-up news – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have one final game before the international break, with West Ham away set to be a tough game – and we’ll be without our No9 due to injury.

 

Firmino set for prolonged absence

Bad news about Bobby – we won’t see him soon after the international break.

His hamstring injury meant he came on, then went back off, against Atletico in midweek – and the boss isn’t optimistic over a timeline for his comeback.

“Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate,” Klopp said.

“We don’t know exactly how long he will be out but it will be not now after the international break directly. We have to work on that. It’s weeks, more than four and that’s what I would consider a serious injury.”

Jurgen has been known to quite significantly play down the length of time players are out for, so this admission of more than a month might be a real concern.

 

  • Jose Mourinho just has a big bag of screwed up bits of paper in with names of players he’s already managed and he pulls them out for transfer targets. Today, it’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Harry Winks
  • Matteo Guendouzi will be Newcastle’s first signing of the winter window as they look to build a side which is reliable, harmonious and consistent. Oh.
  • Liverpool are among a bunch of Premier League teams apparently keen to sign Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho in January, with the youngster’s deal running out next summer

 

Saints vs Villa at 8pm, for some Friday night popcorn entertainment.

 

