Origi linked with Newcastle & Trent wants to make ‘history’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back to winning ways after smashing asunder Arsenal‘s Anfield resistance, but it’s straight on to Champions League action and transfer rumours this week.

 

Origi touted as Newcastle target

We tried and failed to sell him in the summer, but since then Divock Origi has had a definite upturn in fortunes.

A few promising cameos, some goals and a return to the Belgian national team – he’s looking the part again, at least as a squad option.

Now he’s linked with a January move though, with Newcastle United ready to spend the first of their many millions on our backup No9.

He’s rumoured to be on the list by local St. James’ Park beat writers, so perhaps the interest is genuine – but Origi has long proven resistant to leaving unless it’s on his own terms.

 

  • Gareth Southgate will be Three Lioning it all the way to Qatar and beyond with a new three-year contract for the national team
  • Antonio Rudiger is one of four Chelsea centre-backs out of contract in summer but his manager isn’t arsed – Tuchel reckons he’ll be elite anyway. Which is a bit bugging, could do with an error or two from them…

 

Tonight’s late fixture is Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca, largely just to watch Radamel Falcao add to his already impressive list of goals this season.

 

