Origi linked with Newcastle & Trent wants to make ‘history’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back to winning ways after smashing asunder Arsenal‘s Anfield resistance, but it’s straight on to Champions League action and transfer rumours this week.

Origi touted as Newcastle target

We tried and failed to sell him in the summer, but since then Divock Origi has had a definite upturn in fortunes.

A few promising cameos, some goals and a return to the Belgian national team – he’s looking the part again, at least as a squad option.

Now he’s linked with a January move though, with Newcastle United ready to spend the first of their many millions on our backup No9.

He’s rumoured to be on the list by local St. James’ Park beat writers, so perhaps the interest is genuine – but Origi has long proven resistant to leaving unless it’s on his own terms.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to make history with Liverpool with and keep on breaking records in the first team

Mikel Arteta’s touchline spat with Jurgen Klopp saw the tide turn in Liverpool’s favour – here’s just how much it affected the game’s flow over the weekend

Kaide Gordon is back to fitness and was on the bench at the weekend, but he won’t be involved in midweek against Porto due to registration rules

Leighton Clarkson has been hailed by his loan boss at Blackburn, which begs the question of why he’s not getting game time for Rovers

Brendan Rodgers is widely rumoured to be among Man United’s next next managerial candidates, as they take the obvious route of appointing an interim to the interim before the actual new boss

Gareth Southgate will be Three Lioning it all the way to Qatar and beyond with a new three-year contract for the national team

Antonio Rudiger is one of four Chelsea centre-backs out of contract in summer but his manager isn’t arsed – Tuchel reckons he’ll be elite anyway. Which is a bit bugging, could do with an error or two from them…

Minamino scoring and Morton making his debut from the bench, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Tsimikas bossing it from the start as we dismantled a decent Arsenal side 4-0 and yet supposedly we lack depth. This is a really good Liverpool squad whether you want to admit it or not. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) November 21, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture is Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca, largely just to watch Radamel Falcao add to his already impressive list of goals this season.