2 Salah contract updates & duo back for Arsenal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back in game mode and, hopefully, with near enough a full squad of capable adult footballers included for it. Let’s hammer Arsenal, yeah?!

Salah demands reported lower and Jurgen isn’t worried

Mohamed Salah is not requesting the £400k-a-week reported in some places over the past few months, according to the latest updates – it’s much closer to £300k-a-week, says the latest claim.

While that would still be a raise of around 50 per cent for our No11, it’s certainly more in line with what his performances and goals would seem to deserve over the past couple of years. Liverpool’s decision, of course, is over whether it will be worth it for the next few years, not the last few.

Jurgen Klopp isn’t too concerned though, saying “these things take time” and that he’s “very positive” about the scenario after “good conversations”. We all want this to get wrapped up, but you know what?

Jurgen’s not worried, so for now, nor do we have to be.

Upcoming Arsenal

On-loan forward Paul Glatzel netted his fifth goal of the season for Tranmere last night, while a loanee goalkeeper saved a penalty on his debut

And The Real Truth Legacy Project aims to see Hillsborough added to the national curriculum, including the subsequent cover-up

Marcus Rashford has been in such good form Man United will offer him a new deal, much like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s contract extension earlier this term

Eddie Nketiah is off to be Crystal Palace backup instead for two years or so, with Arsenal finally accepting a few months before his contract is up that he simply doesn’t want to play Northampton and Swindon in the cup every year until he’s 28

Jose Mourinho is going to somehow convince Tanguy Ndombele that not playing him at Spurs was just a joke and he promises not to do it all over again now at Roma if he moves

Just going to leave this here.

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’ https://t.co/Pkqd4ZNClm — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) January 12, 2022

Tonight you’ve got West ‘Am vs Norwich (7:45pm) or Barcelona vs Real Madrid (7pm). Obviously the latter sounds better but it’s a Supercopa semi-final, and some people are somewhat against that kind of non-traditional expansion…