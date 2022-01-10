Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Bissouma ‘suitable’ price set & how 18 players faced missing Arsenal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are officially into “coping without Salah” territory. How will we fare? Our first ‘real’ test is against the side beaten by Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Hmmmm.

 

Bissouma price revealed to bring Brighton to table

Liverpool were quite frequently linked with a move for Brighton‘s central midfield destroyer Yves Bissouma, but it all went very quiet very quickly on that front when it became apparent we wouldn’t add a midfielder at all.

Now, though, it appears Brighton have been left in a position where they have to at least consider offers coming in, amid reports that £50m will bring them to the table due to the player giving no indication he’s ready to sign a contract extension.

Bissouma has 18 months left on his deal, leaving the south coast club in a much weaker position come the summer, so bids this window will be considered as a result if they reach that figure – though as he’s away at the AFCON, any transfer won’t move quickly.

Villa, Arsenal and United are all suggested as similarly keen on a player who would seem to offer the cover at No6 we’ve been seeking for some time, as well as the obvious ability to play a ball-winning role higher upfield in our best-look, front-foot, super-aggressive midfield.

 

Cups!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 24, 2018: Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H match against Japan at Yekaterinburg Arena. Sergei Bobylev/TASS

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 9, 2019: AFC Bournemouth's manager Eddie Howe on the pitch before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Tanguy Ndombele wants a move this month after having even less success as Spurs’ record signing as Andy Carroll did at being ours
  • Lucas Digne appears close to a move to Aston Villa, with Stevie Gerrard now apparently set on building a team of Barcelona cast-offs. Isaac Cuenca and Arda Turan next, presumably
  • Benoit Badiashile is now rumoured as the centre-back Newcastle want, after they were knocked back by Carlos, Botman and Kamara already. Just Nat Phillips and Phil Jones to go and then they’re down to calling up Philippe Albert and Steve Howey and seeing if they are free

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

It’s not paranoia, it’s Liverpool FC.

Tonight’s late fixture is Man United against Villa in the cup. Or Comoros vs Gabon slightly earlier.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments