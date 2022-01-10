Liverpool are officially into “coping without Salah” territory. How will we fare? Our first ‘real’ test is against the side beaten by Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Hmmmm.

Bissouma price revealed to bring Brighton to table

Liverpool were quite frequently linked with a move for Brighton‘s central midfield destroyer Yves Bissouma, but it all went very quiet very quickly on that front when it became apparent we wouldn’t add a midfielder at all.

Now, though, it appears Brighton have been left in a position where they have to at least consider offers coming in, amid reports that £50m will bring them to the table due to the player giving no indication he’s ready to sign a contract extension.

Bissouma has 18 months left on his deal, leaving the south coast club in a much weaker position come the summer, so bids this window will be considered as a result if they reach that figure – though as he’s away at the AFCON, any transfer won’t move quickly.

Villa, Arsenal and United are all suggested as similarly keen on a player who would seem to offer the cover at No6 we’ve been seeking for some time, as well as the obvious ability to play a ball-winning role higher upfield in our best-look, front-foot, super-aggressive midfield.

Cups!

Virgil van Dijk was hailed for his class on and off the pitch by a Shrewsbury player after the final whistle, having visted the away team’s dressing room to praise their efforts on the day

Liverpool had an incredible 18 players unavailable to face Arsenal for what would have been the League Cup semi-final first leg during the week – Covid, Afcon and injuries all playing a part

Latest Liverpool FC news

And the club hope Loris Karius will find a new club as another six months without playing “won’t help” anybody this year

Latest Premier League chat

Tanguy Ndombele wants a move this month after having even less success as Spurs’ record signing as Andy Carroll did at being ours

Lucas Digne appears close to a move to Aston Villa, with Stevie Gerrard now apparently set on building a team of Barcelona cast-offs. Isaac Cuenca and Arda Turan next, presumably

Benoit Badiashile is now rumoured as the centre-back Newcastle want, after they were knocked back by Carlos, Botman and Kamara already. Just Nat Phillips and Phil Jones to go and then they’re down to calling up Philippe Albert and Steve Howey and seeing if they are free

Tweet of the day and match of the night

It’s not paranoia, it’s Liverpool FC.

So, there are actually people suggesting that Liverpool Football Club colluded with a local health authority to close their training ground, lose the advantage of playing at home in the second leg and get a game scheduled three days before a trip to Crystal Palace. Makes sense. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) January 10, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture is Man United against Villa in the cup. Or Comoros vs Gabon slightly earlier.