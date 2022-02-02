Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

2 big hints Carvalho deal done & Elliott to return against Cardiff – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are finally just days away from playing a match again! Feels like it has been eons since we last took to the pitch. Let’s continue our Cup progress!

 

Journalist thinks Carvalho is on his way – and so does Klopp!

We almost added Fabio Carvalho to the long-term ranks before the deadline struck in the January window – but reports indicate it will still go ahead in summer.

Reliable journo David Lynch states that the deal is already done, claiming an £8m fee which was agreed, personal terms sorted and everything else still to proceed as was planned at 10:59pm at the end of January – just now it will take the form of a compensation payment, rather than a transfer fee.

That would avoid the need to go to tribunal, which takes a long time and could see the fee work out very differently, as was the case with Harvey Elliott when he made the same switch.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp admitted it would be “crazy” if Liverpool suddenly dropped their interest in the youngster, pointing out the intense late talks were not all in Liverpool’s hands at the time.

 

Prepping for Cardiff and cup action

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool's James Milner during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected as his side are thrashed 5-0 during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Antonio Conte has nicely chewed out anybody who had anything to do with Spurs’ signings over the last few years, pointing out a whole heap of “mistakes” having been made. Ndombele a case for a worse club-record signing than Carroll was?!
  • Nicolo Zaniolo is apparently up for grabs this summer; €40m will buy you an outrageously talented and versatile attacker, and they’ll chuck in his two torn ACLs in nine months for free
  • Cristiano Ronaldo will wait to see who the new Man United boss is before deciding if he’ll stay or not. Sensible move, can’t be having to run around and do things other than whack in penalties now, can he?!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A tweet and a story. This is our own LFC Women goalkeeper, an injury which could have killed her – and instead her fighting journey back toward full fitness.

Tonight’s late fixture sees Man United knock out plucky Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, courtesy of a last-10-minutes goal off the bench by anybody at all after David de Gea earlier makes 17 ridiculous saves.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments