2 big hints Carvalho deal done & Elliott to return against Cardiff – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are finally just days away from playing a match again! Feels like it has been eons since we last took to the pitch. Let’s continue our Cup progress!

Journalist thinks Carvalho is on his way – and so does Klopp!

We almost added Fabio Carvalho to the long-term ranks before the deadline struck in the January window – but reports indicate it will still go ahead in summer.

Reliable journo David Lynch states that the deal is already done, claiming an £8m fee which was agreed, personal terms sorted and everything else still to proceed as was planned at 10:59pm at the end of January – just now it will take the form of a compensation payment, rather than a transfer fee.

That would avoid the need to go to tribunal, which takes a long time and could see the fee work out very differently, as was the case with Harvey Elliott when he made the same switch.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp admitted it would be “crazy” if Liverpool suddenly dropped their interest in the youngster, pointing out the intense late talks were not all in Liverpool’s hands at the time.

Prepping for Cardiff and cup action

Harvey Elliott is included in Liverpool’s squad for the FA Cup clash with Cardiff – and could even make his comeback in the starting line-up!

Thiago Alcantara had a minor setback in training after his injury return, but he could still be ready to play a part in the fourth-round tie

Latest Liverpool FC news

James Milner has acknowledged he’s working on his coaching badges – but says he still wants to keep playing as his Reds contract comes to an end

And Luis Diaz has been signed for “now and in the future” says the boss, after questions over exactly when he’d start to make an impact in a red shirt after a £50m move

Latest Premier League chat

Antonio Conte has nicely chewed out anybody who had anything to do with Spurs’ signings over the last few years, pointing out a whole heap of “mistakes” having been made. Ndombele a case for a worse club-record signing than Carroll was?!

Nicolo Zaniolo is apparently up for grabs this summer; €40m will buy you an outrageously talented and versatile attacker, and they’ll chuck in his two torn ACLs in nine months for free

Cristiano Ronaldo will wait to see who the new Man United boss is before deciding if he’ll stay or not. Sensible move, can’t be having to run around and do things other than whack in penalties now, can he?!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A tweet and a story. This is our own LFC Women goalkeeper, an injury which could have killed her – and instead her fighting journey back toward full fitness.

"I was told that my injury should have made me a tetraplegic." My latest @TSN_Sports – @_ryleefoster discusses her recovery from her accident + the good news she received this week & what it means for her return to the pitch @CANWNT #CanXNT @LiverpoolFCWhttps://t.co/obWKX9YzVR — Meaghen Johnson (@MeaghenJohnson) February 3, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees Man United knock out plucky Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, courtesy of a last-10-minutes goal off the bench by anybody at all after David de Gea earlier makes 17 ridiculous saves.