Details on 3 deadline day deals & the massive month ahead – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool came out of the transfer window stronger than they went into it – and another deal could still go ahead as planned even though it didn’t close before the deadline.
Diaz and the days ahead
Given the expected quiet nature of the month in the market at Anfield, the Reds have had a near-perfect window in the eyes of most fans and pretty much without exception, everyone is now looking forward to a return to action.
Luis Diaz joined on a massive-money deal, six months earlier than expected to give him time to adapt this season – and boost our attack when called upon.
The Colombian’s debut is just one of several dates to look forward to in February, which will be a pivotal and potentially celebratory few weeks for Jurgen Klopp and his squad.
Here are all the vital dates you need to know – which includes a return to Champions League action and a domestic cup final!
Deadline day deals
- Neco Williams has signed on loan for Fulham and the right-back will help them earn promotion back to the Premier League – and try to keep his spot in the Wales team for their crucial World Cup play-off
- Fabio Carvalho didn’t join in the end as the Reds and the Cottagers went too close, too late to the deadline – but he could still join us and here’s how the deal can go down
- Nat Phillips went to Bournemouth on loan but the expectation is still that top-flight clubs will revisit his status in the summer and look to do a permanent deal then
Latest Liverpool FC news
- Here are the full list of Liverpool squad numbers after our comings and goings in the January transfer window
- Takumi Minamino scored for Japan to leave them on the verge of confirming a spot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year
- Ref Watch! For the FA Cup against Cardiff, it’s Andrew Madley, with Darren England on VAR. For Leicester next out in the league, it’s Chris Kavanagh, with England again as the VAR
Latest Premier League chat
- Joao Cancelo has signed a two-year extension to stay at City until 2027, by which time he should be getting somewhere close to Trent’s number of assists. Assuming Trent doesn’t play another game between now and then, obviously
- Leeds turned down the chance to sign Harry Winks, presumably on the fairly sound basis that he’s not very good – although not as good as literally nobody isn’t great, considering Leeds‘ injury issues
- Donny van de Beek says he expects to learn a lot from Frank Lampard after joining Everton on loan from Man United. Presumably lesson No1 will be in how to play more than four minutes of Premier League matches at any one time
Tweet of the day and match of the night
Job No1 for Luis Diaz: Follow all his new team-mates!
My man Diaz followed the whole clan ?? pic.twitter.com/nY39msnUXl
— Gambino (@LFC_Gambino) January 29, 2022
Tonight’s late fixture sees Dundee play Dundee United! No? Bolivia vs Chile? Ok…Lyon vs Marseille it is!
