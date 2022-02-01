Details on 3 deadline day deals & the massive month ahead – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool came out of the transfer window stronger than they went into it – and another deal could still go ahead as planned even though it didn’t close before the deadline.

Diaz and the days ahead

Given the expected quiet nature of the month in the market at Anfield, the Reds have had a near-perfect window in the eyes of most fans and pretty much without exception, everyone is now looking forward to a return to action.

Luis Diaz joined on a massive-money deal, six months earlier than expected to give him time to adapt this season – and boost our attack when called upon.

The Colombian’s debut is just one of several dates to look forward to in February, which will be a pivotal and potentially celebratory few weeks for Jurgen Klopp and his squad.

Here are all the vital dates you need to know – which includes a return to Champions League action and a domestic cup final!

Deadline day deals

Fabio Carvalho didn’t join in the end as the Reds and the Cottagers went too close, too late to the deadline – but he could still join us and here’s how the deal can go down

Latest Liverpool FC news

Here are the full list of Liverpool squad numbers after our comings and goings in the January transfer window

Ref Watch! For the FA Cup against Cardiff, it’s Andrew Madley, with Darren England on VAR. For Leicester next out in the league, it’s Chris Kavanagh, with England again as the VAR

Latest Premier League chat

Joao Cancelo has signed a two-year extension to stay at City until 2027, by which time he should be getting somewhere close to Trent’s number of assists. Assuming Trent doesn’t play another game between now and then, obviously

Leeds turned down the chance to sign Harry Winks, presumably on the fairly sound basis that he’s not very good – although not as good as literally nobody isn’t great, considering Leeds‘ injury issues

Donny van de Beek says he expects to learn a lot from Frank Lampard after joining Everton on loan from Man United. Presumably lesson No1 will be in how to play more than four minutes of Premier League matches at any one time

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Job No1 for Luis Diaz: Follow all his new team-mates!

My man Diaz followed the whole clan ?? pic.twitter.com/nY39msnUXl — Gambino (@LFC_Gambino) January 29, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees Dundee play Dundee United! No? Bolivia vs Chile? Ok…Lyon vs Marseille it is!