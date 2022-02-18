Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jota injury latest & new date for Arsenal game – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are preparing for a home league game against Norwich this weekend – today it’s about Klopp’s pre-match press conference, off-pitch news and squad fitness latest.

 

No Jota this weekend…and a TBD return

Don’t hold your breath over Jota for the Carabao Cup final, seems to be the message – it looks to be a flip of a coin.

Jurgen Klopp did definitively rule him out of the weekend encounter with Norwich, and made it clear it’s still a waiting job in terms of whether he can feature against Leeds or Chelsea next week.

“Not available [vs. Norwich], extent still not clear. Need further assessment. It’s something with some ligaments around the ankle, but not some others,” the boss explained.

“Everything is possible at the moment. Could go really quick, but the other way too. Everyone saw him in the boot, but that’s normal procedure.”

Fingers crossed of course that it’s nothing massive, and we know some ‘minor’ issues recently have tended to elongate into three-month absences – hopefully that isn’t the case here.

 

Canaries next up!

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 13, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté sees hid header hit the post during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

2F68684 Belgium's Jeremy Doku reacts during a qualification game for the World Cup 2022 in the group E between the Belgian national team Red Devils and Belaru

  • Conor Gallagher will be brought back into the Chelsea squad next season, leaving Declan Rice apparently crying in a heap on the floor as his dream move crumbles into dust
  • Jesse Marsch is the first choice for Leeds as a new boss this summer if Marcelo Bielsa opts against a new, new, new one-year deal. Given his current one was signed about three days before the season started, don’t expect if to be sorted any time soon
  • Jeremy Doku is on the watchlist for Newcastle this summer for about £22m – all gone quiet on the Liverpool front there hasn’t it?!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight is the Turin derby, Juve vs Torino! Or you’ve got Lille v Metz. Or you can sit in and watch planes landing on YouTube and listen to the wind outside.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments