Jota injury latest & new date for Arsenal game – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for a home league game against Norwich this weekend – today it’s about Klopp’s pre-match press conference, off-pitch news and squad fitness latest.

No Jota this weekend…and a TBD return

Don’t hold your breath over Jota for the Carabao Cup final, seems to be the message – it looks to be a flip of a coin.

Jurgen Klopp did definitively rule him out of the weekend encounter with Norwich, and made it clear it’s still a waiting job in terms of whether he can feature against Leeds or Chelsea next week.

“Not available [vs. Norwich], extent still not clear. Need further assessment. It’s something with some ligaments around the ankle, but not some others,” the boss explained.

“Everything is possible at the moment. Could go really quick, but the other way too. Everyone saw him in the boot, but that’s normal procedure.”

Fingers crossed of course that it’s nothing massive, and we know some ‘minor’ issues recently have tended to elongate into three-month absences – hopefully that isn’t the case here.

Canaries next up!

Dean Smith says he needs to come up with a new book of tricks to earn a result against the Reds, while the Canaries have suffered bad news with a striker out for the season

Latest Liverpool FC news

Our game against Arsenal – which was due to take place on the weekend the League Cup final is on – has now had a new date set and the rearranged fixture means we have a lunatic March coming up, with what looks set to be a minimum of seven games to play

Liverpool Legends will be facing a double-header against their Man United counterparts in aid of charity later on this year

Latest Premier League chat

Conor Gallagher will be brought back into the Chelsea squad next season, leaving Declan Rice apparently crying in a heap on the floor as his dream move crumbles into dust

Jesse Marsch is the first choice for Leeds as a new boss this summer if Marcelo Bielsa opts against a new, new, new one-year deal. Given his current one was signed about three days before the season started, don’t expect if to be sorted any time soon

Jeremy Doku is on the watchlist for Newcastle this summer for about £22m – all gone quiet on the Liverpool front there hasn’t it?!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Salah scored his 100th Liverpool goal in October 2020 – just 16 months later he's looking for his 150th tomorrow. Best player on the planet. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 18, 2022

Tonight is the Turin derby, Juve vs Torino! Or you’ve got Lille v Metz. Or you can sit in and watch planes landing on YouTube and listen to the wind outside.