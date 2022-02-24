Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
No final for Firmino & Reds make Asensio ‘offer’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are almost at the weekend – and it’s Cup final weekend! What a massive game is ahead…and the Reds are in wonderful form for it.

 

Firmino out of League Cup Final

Sad news – Bobby won’t be making the Wembley squad this weekend, it seems. The latest reports say that Firmino doesn’t have time on his side and an adductor injury will force him to miss out against Chelsea.

There might be better news for Diogo Jota, though.

The Portuguese forward is recovering faster than expected from his ankle issue and took part in an outdoor session on Wednesday, pushing him slightly closer to a recall to the squad.

It’s likely that if he does be named among the bench options, it’ll be Taki Minamino who misses out, given Divock Origi came off the bench against Leeds in midweek. But there’s still no guarantee over Jota and the next day or so will be crucial to Klopp’s final choices.

 

Six of the best!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip (C) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 6-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Spanish reports claim Liverpool and Arsenal have both already offered Marco Asensio a contract to move on a free – even though his Real Madrid deal runs for another season

 

Latest Premier League chat

2GPERW0 Paris, France. 28th Sep, 2021. Georginio Wijnaldum of Paris St Germain during the UEFA Champions League match at Le Parc des Princes, Paris. Picture credit should read: David Klein/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage/Alamy Live News

  • Man United reckon they’ll land all their targets without CL football next season, which is probably just as well, because they don’t look like they’ll have CL football next season
  • Serge Gnabry is on the wishlist of both Chelsea and Spurs, because what those two clubs definitely need more than anything is yet another wide forward to try and fit in
  • Gini Wijnaldum has suitors in the Premier League and at Atletico Madrid amid rumours he’s had enough of Sergio Ramos looking annoying and Ander Herrera being in the team ahead of him and wants to leave after just a year

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Super Sadio.


Tonight it’s Arsenal vs Wolves, which is big for fourth, fifth and sixth. There’s also news around the world, you may have noticed.

 

