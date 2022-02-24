No final for Firmino & Reds make Asensio ‘offer’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are almost at the weekend – and it’s Cup final weekend! What a massive game is ahead…and the Reds are in wonderful form for it.

Firmino out of League Cup Final

Sad news – Bobby won’t be making the Wembley squad this weekend, it seems. The latest reports say that Firmino doesn’t have time on his side and an adductor injury will force him to miss out against Chelsea.

There might be better news for Diogo Jota, though.

The Portuguese forward is recovering faster than expected from his ankle issue and took part in an outdoor session on Wednesday, pushing him slightly closer to a recall to the squad.

It’s likely that if he does be named among the bench options, it’ll be Taki Minamino who misses out, given Divock Origi came off the bench against Leeds in midweek. But there’s still no guarantee over Jota and the next day or so will be crucial to Klopp’s final choices.

Six of the best!

Mohamed Salah started the rout of Leeds which ended 6-0 and he moved ninth in the all-time list of LFC scorers – that’s just one of several unbelievable scoring stats to come out of the game for a top-form Liverpool

Latest Liverpool FC news

Spanish reports claim Liverpool and Arsenal have both already offered Marco Asensio a contract to move on a free – even though his Real Madrid deal runs for another season

Ben Davies scored a last-minute winner in his loan spell with Sheffield United, just moments after coming on as sub for the Blades

Latest Premier League chat

Man United reckon they’ll land all their targets without CL football next season, which is probably just as well, because they don’t look like they’ll have CL football next season

Serge Gnabry is on the wishlist of both Chelsea and Spurs, because what those two clubs definitely need more than anything is yet another wide forward to try and fit in

Gini Wijnaldum has suitors in the Premier League and at Atletico Madrid amid rumours he’s had enough of Sergio Ramos looking annoying and Ander Herrera being in the team ahead of him and wants to leave after just a year

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Super Sadio.

considering Sadio Mane is not as electric/relentless/unstoppable as he was at a previous point, it's a bit mad that there isn't a player who has scored more goals than him in the Premier League this season who plays for a different team — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) February 23, 2022





Sadio Mane is the only player with 10+ Premier League goals in each of the last eight seasons. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) February 23, 2022

Tonight it’s Arsenal vs Wolves, which is big for fourth, fifth and sixth. There’s also news around the world, you may have noticed.