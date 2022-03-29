Liverpool players are still away on international duty – but a few have had injuries to overcome and there’s mixed news on that front on Tuesday.

Naby good, Trent not so much

Don’t be holding your breath for Trent Alexander-Arnold to return in time to face Benfica – as it stands the target is the Man City game, and even that is far from a sure thing.

The right-back is facing a “race” to be fit for the potential title-decider at the Etihad, one of just a small handful that fans would not want to be without for that match in particular.

There’s better news with Naby Keita, as despite withdrawing from international duty his knee issue is minor and he’s not expected to miss the weekend against Watford.

Klopp has a big call to make at right-back for the coming games then, but elsewhere looks like a clean bill of health for the most part.

Senior names

Jurgen Klopp is one of a handful of PL managers to request major changes to VAR processes and personnel after a shambolic showing this season

Virgil van Dijk was in line for a potential rest but has opted to play for Netherlands in midweek against Germany – let’s hope no needless injuries there!

Jude Bellingham has been praised for his “personality” and playing style by Jordan Henderson, with the Reds skipper saying there’s no limit to what the LFC-linked midfielder could achieve

Latest Liverpool FC news

LFC Women boss Matt Beard says the team will be going all-out for victory the same as always – even though they need just one point to secure promotion from the Championship at the weekend

Latest Premier League chat

Franck Kessie is a done deal for Barca and so is Andreas Christensen, says Guillem Balague – nice of them to get the replacements sorted to allow the Reds to easily land Araujo and Gavi this summer

Charles de Ketelaere is now in Leicester‘s sights for a big-money summer deal, because a new striker is definitely what they need to stop leaking so many goals

Bruno Genesio, the Rennes manager, is wanted by Spurs, Wolves and Everton. Bit bizarre with them all having managers in the job who have been there between two and eight months…

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Oosh, burn!

The only Pep to win a Champions League with an English club Liverpool @LFC pic.twitter.com/GbaAD6Div3 — ? ??????? ???? ? (@james79rigby) March 28, 2022

Tonight it’s England vs Ivory Coast, France vs South Africa, Netherlands vs Germany or…some matches which actually matter! Sadio vs Mo leg 2 is a good example, then Portugal vs North Macedonia.