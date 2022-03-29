Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mixed injury reports & Klopp’s big VAR request – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool players are still away on international duty – but a few have had injuries to overcome and there’s mixed news on that front on Tuesday.

 

Naby good, Trent not so much

Don’t be holding your breath for Trent Alexander-Arnold to return in time to face Benfica – as it stands the target is the Man City game, and even that is far from a sure thing.

The right-back is facing a “race” to be fit for the potential title-decider at the Etihad, one of just a small handful that fans would not want to be without for that match in particular.

There’s better news with Naby Keita, as despite withdrawing from international duty his knee issue is minor and he’s not expected to miss the weekend against Watford.

Klopp has a big call to make at right-back for the coming games then, but elsewhere looks like a clean bill of health for the most part.

 

Senior names

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp (L) celebrates with Virgil van Dijk after the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6, 2022: Liverpool's Taylor Hinds (L) celebrates with team-mates Rhiannon Roberts, Leighanne Robe and Rachel Furness after scoring the first goal during the FA Women’s Championship Round 14 match between Liverpool FC Women and Coventry United FC Women at Prenton Park. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

  • LFC Women boss Matt Beard says the team will be going all-out for victory the same as always – even though they need just one point to secure promotion from the Championship at the weekend

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 13, 2022: Everton's manager Frank Lampard during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Goodison Park. Wolverhampton Wanderers won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Franck Kessie is a done deal for Barca and so is Andreas Christensen, says Guillem Balague – nice of them to get the replacements sorted to allow the Reds to easily land Araujo and Gavi this summer
  • Charles de Ketelaere is now in Leicester‘s sights for a big-money summer deal, because a new striker is definitely what they need to stop leaking so many goals
  • Bruno Genesio, the Rennes manager, is wanted by Spurs, Wolves and Everton. Bit bizarre with them all having managers in the job who have been there between two and eight months…

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Oosh, burn!

Tonight it’s England vs Ivory Coast, France vs South Africa, Netherlands vs Germany or…some matches which actually matter! Sadio vs Mo leg 2 is a good example, then Portugal vs North Macedonia.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments