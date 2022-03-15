Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Salah injury latest and 2 new absentees – Liverpool FC Roundup

Matchday minus one! Liverpool head to London again tomorrow; today has been all about Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-match thoughts and the squad fitness latest.

 

Salah back in training ahead of Arsenal

Positives? It seems so. After sitting out a training session on Monday, Mo Salah was back in the group today.

Whether that means he’s ready to be involved against Arsenal is not yet entirely certain, but Jurgen Klopp says “it looks like” he’ll be fine to be in the squad.

The Egyptian had earlier stated that Salah should be fine and fit to play for them (of course!) in their two World Cup qualifiers at the end of the month.

Their report said his knee issue was only “minor” and there were no immediate concerns over his availability.

 

Arsenal again. Let’s beat them again!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores the first goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 2, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Chelsea have absolutely not had enough of being insufferable ***** and spent today petitioning the FA to have their cup game with Boro played behind closed doors, because if Chelsea can’t have fans, NOBODY can have fans. After being rightly laughed at by literally everyone, they withdrew their ridiculous request
  • Luis Suarez will be the next addition for Gerrard at Villa as he looks to fulfill a fantasy and rebuild the last decent Liverpool team he was a part of himself
  • Harry Kane will be top of Man United‘s wishlist this summer so we can all look forward to exactly the same outcome as last year, no doubt

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Heart emojis and footballs.

Tonight is the Champions League! We all want Atletico Madrid to win, right?!

 

