Salah injury latest and 2 new absentees – Liverpool FC Roundup

Matchday minus one! Liverpool head to London again tomorrow; today has been all about Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-match thoughts and the squad fitness latest.

Salah back in training ahead of Arsenal

Positives? It seems so. After sitting out a training session on Monday, Mo Salah was back in the group today.

Whether that means he’s ready to be involved against Arsenal is not yet entirely certain, but Jurgen Klopp says “it looks like” he’ll be fine to be in the squad.

The Egyptian had earlier stated that Salah should be fine and fit to play for them (of course!) in their two World Cup qualifiers at the end of the month.

Their report said his knee issue was only “minor” and there were no immediate concerns over his availability.

Arsenal again. Let’s beat them again!

Thiago or Keita might be the big decision to make in midfield for our trip to the Emirates; here we’ve got two potential line-ups for the Reds in north London

Joel Matip is in tremendous form at both ends of the pitch but Jurgen reckons he has played even better for Liverpool previously!

Latest Liverpool FC news

The boss says to calm your t*ts! Well not exactly, but he says it’s all “fine” after the back-and-forth with himself and Salah’s agent on the new contract last week

LFC U19s are out of Europe for this season after a defeat to Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Youth League, with a handful of players who have senior experience involved

Latest Premier League chat

Chelsea have absolutely not had enough of being insufferable ***** and spent today petitioning the FA to have their cup game with Boro played behind closed doors, because if Chelsea can’t have fans, NOBODY can have fans. After being rightly laughed at by literally everyone, they withdrew their ridiculous request

Luis Suarez will be the next addition for Gerrard at Villa as he looks to fulfill a fantasy and rebuild the last decent Liverpool team he was a part of himself

Harry Kane will be top of Man United‘s wishlist this summer so we can all look forward to exactly the same outcome as last year, no doubt

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Heart emojis and footballs.

Christian Eriksen has been included in the Denmark squad for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. pic.twitter.com/3DvR4yQgBO — GOAL (@goal) March 15, 2022

Tonight is the Champions League! We all want Atletico Madrid to win, right?!