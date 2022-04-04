Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Latest Salah deal update & team news ahead of Benfica – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are straight back into action as we go full-pelt into the final stretch – it’s Benfica away on Tuesday so fitness news and other first-team updates are in today’s news.

 

Mo talks ongoing but no new breakthrough yet

Reports on Sunday had Liverpool fans hopeful that Mohamed Salah would be putting pen to paper quickly and extending his Anfield stay.

Put bluntly, that’s premature.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the “decisive parties” are still in talks, which is certainly a positive, but added that there was “nothing new” regarding when an agreement might be announced.

Mo has had a few too many negatives of late, between his AFCON final defeat and the World Cup play-off exit, so it is to be hoped that this off-field matter isn’t a further distraction. Klopp has backed him to resume scoring and is far more bothered about performances than the scoresheet, anyway.

 

Before Benfica

Missy Bo Kearns, Liverpool FC Women

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 21, 2011: Liverpool's Dirk Kuyt celebrates scoring the second goal against Brighton & Hove Albion during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match at the Amex Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Inter Milan's Lautaro Marti?nez celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Kalvin Phillips is a £60m target for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa this summer – presumably Leeds give their defensive players a pricetag equal to £1m per goal conceded when they’re not playing
  • Lautaro Martinez wants a Premier League move but he’ll only go if Arsenal or Spurs lash out €80m on him, which doesn’t really seem like a Spurs move to be honest – they prefer double that amount spread over about four different strikers over a three year period

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Never gets old!

Tonight’s late fixture sees Palace face Arsenal for a top-four race game, or Bologna head to Milan for a title run-in clash.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments