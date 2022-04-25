Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
New shirt sponsor update & Divock Origi love-in – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back into action in midweek against Villarreal, but first we get to enjoy leaving the bitter blues in the relegation zone and staying in the title fight!

 

Crypto firms in running for new shirt deal

Liverpool have one more year left on their Standard Chartered shirt sponsor agreement and, while we’re still talking to them about an extension, options are being sought elsewhere too.

One report on Monday has the Reds talking with a “cryptocurrency exchange firm” and a “blockchain platform” over potential deals, with the suggestion of a £35m-a-year deal on the cards.

Setting aside the question over who gets their name on the famous jersey, it should be noted the figure is probably either incomplete or wayward; we already get £40m from the SC deal, so would surely be looking at an upgrade on that. It could be that the base rate is £35m, raising higher based on achievements.

No rush to sort anything on this front given any deal will probably appear a lot more valuable in a month or so if the Reds are champions of everything, but it’s good to see our revenue could be boosted yet again.

 

Everton, Origi and a whole lot of laughing

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool’s Divock Origi scores their second goal against Everton during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 240th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after their 2-0 win over Everton in the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 240th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

 

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 18, 2017: Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte ahead of the FA Premier League match against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. (Pic by Laura Malkin/Propaganda)

  • Antonio Conte is in the frame to replace Poch at PSG, who is likely to be sacked after merely winning the league title. He’s obviously going back to Spurs, right?!
  • Antonio Rudiger has had enough of covering for Thiago Silva’s inability to turn around at age 402 and is off to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer
  • Roy Keane revealed last week he wouldn’t be returning as a manager again, so naturally he’s been linked with the Hibs job this week for no apparent purpose

 

Tonight’s late fixture is Palace vs Leeds which should be a tremendous game between the two former New York-based MLS managers.

 

