New shirt sponsor update & Divock Origi love-in – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back into action in midweek against Villarreal, but first we get to enjoy leaving the bitter blues in the relegation zone and staying in the title fight!

Crypto firms in running for new shirt deal

Liverpool have one more year left on their Standard Chartered shirt sponsor agreement and, while we’re still talking to them about an extension, options are being sought elsewhere too.

One report on Monday has the Reds talking with a “cryptocurrency exchange firm” and a “blockchain platform” over potential deals, with the suggestion of a £35m-a-year deal on the cards.

Setting aside the question over who gets their name on the famous jersey, it should be noted the figure is probably either incomplete or wayward; we already get £40m from the SC deal, so would surely be looking at an upgrade on that. It could be that the base rate is £35m, raising higher based on achievements.

No rush to sort anything on this front given any deal will probably appear a lot more valuable in a month or so if the Reds are champions of everything, but it’s good to see our revenue could be boosted yet again.

Everton, Origi and a whole lot of laughing

Everton are meanwhile appealing to the refs’ chief over not getting a penalty for whichever one of Anthony Gordon’s dives they are most upset about as they flouder about in the relegation zone all week

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jurgen Klopp is loving his new song and has it stuck in his head – while also revealing the players changed the lyrics for one of their own on the bus!

Latest Premier League chat

Antonio Conte is in the frame to replace Poch at PSG, who is likely to be sacked after merely winning the league title. He’s obviously going back to Spurs, right?!

Antonio Rudiger has had enough of covering for Thiago Silva’s inability to turn around at age 402 and is off to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer

Roy Keane revealed last week he wouldn’t be returning as a manager again, so naturally he’s been linked with the Hibs job this week for no apparent purpose

Tweet of the day and match of the night

You brought it on yourselves…

Say what you want about the Barclays, but Everton getting relegated because Funes Mori broke Divock Origi's leg in 2016 and caused a lifelong vendetta is absolutely fantastic writing, tbh. — Jay (@ScouseSocialism) April 24, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture is Palace vs Leeds which should be a tremendous game between the two former New York-based MLS managers.