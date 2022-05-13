Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2012: Liverpool's Glen Johnson celebrates his side's second goal against Brighton & Hove Albion with team-mates Jordan Henderson, Charlie Adam, Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz, Jose Enrique and Andy Carroll during the FA Cup 5th Round match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Can you name Liverpool’s 2012 FA Cup final squad in just 3 minutes?

Liverpool are in a FA Cup final for the first time since 2012 and much has changed since Kenny Dalglish led his side out that day, but can you remember his matchday squad?

The Reds’ shot at the second piece of silverware this season awaits at Wembley, with Chelsea again the opposition as Jurgen Klopp looks to add the FA Cup to his collection.

It’s the first time since 2012 that Liverpool have reached the final of the competition, and Chelsea stood in the Reds’ way that day.

The hope is Klopp will avoid the same fate as Dalglish, but we’re asking you to roll back the clock once more with our latest quiz!

Your job is to name the 18-man matchday squad from the 2012 FA Cup final in just three minutes…good luck!

 

You have 3 minutes…GO!

