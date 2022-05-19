Parade plans confirmed & Origi exit imminent – Liverpool FC Roundup

If you’re off to Paris, get back to Merseyside quickly whatever the result! A look ahead to the end of the season headlines LFC news tonight.

Mark your diaries, pick your spot!

The Reds are off around town! No matter what happens on Sunday or next weekend in Paris, Liverpool will be having a long, long overdue open-top bus parade around the city.

We were denied one after winning the league due to Covid, but this year’s exertions have been nothing short of astonishing, with two trophies in the bag and two more still up for grabs.

The full details and route of the parade around the city can be found here, including times, but it’s on the day after the Champions League final: Sunday 29 May.

Over three-quarters of a million people were there when we won Big Ears in 2019; how many might turn up if we’ve got that one again to add to two domestic cups and the Women’s Championship title?!

Senior men, significant mentions

Fabinho does not want you to worry – he’s very confident he’ll be fit and ready for the showpiece occasion in Paris next weekend

Harvey Elliott has accepted he hasn’t been at his best since returning from injury, in training at least, which has led to a reduced amount of game time in the second half of the campaign

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds have turned to AI for aiding injury prevention, as the search goes on to help the team perform to elite standards with outrageous consistency thanks to cutting-edge practices

If Liverpool beat Real Madrid we’ll be back in the Uefa Super Cup final again next season – and now we know who that will be against

Latest Premier League chat

Kalvin Phillips is excited to be the new “Steve Sidwell/Scott Parker at Chelsea” candidate, as Man City eye him up as a replacement for Fernandinho’s spot on the bench

Chelsea are looking to carefully downgrade, with Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli on their wishlist – the defender who has been displaced by Fikayo Tomori, who Chelsea…sold

And Leicester want £50m-rated Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, which equates to around £1m per percent overrated that he has been this season

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Dear Ibou, please it keep it going for quite some time, kind regards, all Liverpool fans.

it's 540 days (24 November 2020) since Ibrahima Konate started and lost a club-level football match. he has played in precisely 1 defeat since then, when he came on as sub for 2 minutes (410 days ago) ???? — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) May 18, 2022

Tonight’s games? Premier League matches in hand, maybe with the Ev inching closer towards safety…or being embarrassed by Zaha, Olise and Co.