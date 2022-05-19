Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Parade plans confirmed & Origi exit imminent – Liverpool FC Roundup

If you’re off to Paris, get back to Merseyside quickly whatever the result! A look ahead to the end of the season headlines LFC news tonight.

 

Mark your diaries, pick your spot!

The Reds are off around town! No matter what happens on Sunday or next weekend in Paris, Liverpool will be having a long, long overdue open-top bus parade around the city.

We were denied one after winning the league due to Covid, but this year’s exertions have been nothing short of astonishing, with two trophies in the bag and two more still up for grabs.

The full details and route of the parade around the city can be found here, including times, but it’s on the day after the Champions League final: Sunday 29 May.

Over three-quarters of a million people were there when we won Big Ears in 2019; how many might turn up if we’ve got that one again to add to two domestic cups and the Women’s Championship title?!

 

Senior men, significant mentions

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 17, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 1, 2022: Chelsea's manager Thomas Tuchel during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Kalvin Phillips is excited to be the new “Steve Sidwell/Scott Parker at Chelsea” candidate, as Man City eye him up as a replacement for Fernandinho’s spot on the bench
  • Chelsea are looking to carefully downgrade, with Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli on their wishlist – the defender who has been displaced by Fikayo Tomori, who Chelsea…sold
  • And Leicester want £50m-rated Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, which equates to around £1m per percent overrated that he has been this season

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Dear Ibou, please it keep it going for quite some time, kind regards, all Liverpool fans.

Tonight’s games? Premier League matches in hand, maybe with the Ev inching closer towards safety…or being embarrassed by Zaha, Olise and Co.

 

