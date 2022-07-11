Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2 injuries confirmed and Klopp’s stance on Bellingham – Latest LFC News

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the desire for Liverpool to land Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, while the absence of two Reds in Thailand has finally been confirmed.

 

2 Far East absences explained

Jurgen Klopp named a 37-man squad that was a mix of “all generations” for the trip to Thailand and Singapore this week, but there were some notable absentees from that list.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Kaide Gordon headlined it having been expected to feature for Liverpool in their first pre-season tour since 2019.

That was not the case, however, despite their involvement in the first few days of pre-season this summer, with The Athletic’s James Pearce confirming both have picked up an injury.

The duo have stayed behind to complete their rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre in the hopes of being ready to rejoin the group on their return from the Far East.

“Club sources have described [it] as ‘a knock'” for Kelleher, who would have expected to be involved against Man United and Crystal Palace following Alisson‘s late return.

His game time will have to come elsewhere then, while Gordon’s knack for picking up minor injuries is holding him back somewhat and he will be eager to put that behind him this summer.

In other team news ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Man United on Tuesday, Diogo Jota is not to play any part with it coming too soon following his hamstring injury while with Portugal.

 

3 things today: Exits and a kit leak

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, December 7, 2021: Liverpool's Neco Williams applauds the supporters after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Owen Beck is set for an exciting year after joining Famalicao in the Portuguese top flight in a season-long loan deal, he’ll be one to watch!
  • The new away kit has been subject to further leaks and it’s a little psychedelic on the eye! Rumour has it we will see it in action very soon…

 

Reds in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Monday, July 11, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during a training session at the Rajamangala National Stadium on day two of the club's Asia Tour ahead of a friendly match against Manchester United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The Reds have been training in Thailand with an estimated 15,000 fans watching on, and we have 16 boss pictures from their evening session!

  • A lineup against Man United is anyone’s guess but we’ve had a shot at it here, we’re not expecting to see Darwin Nunez though

  • And we could be seeing a new system in action soon as Klopp hinted at just that thanks to the versatility throughout the squad

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, November 12, 2021: England's substitute Jude Bellingham during the pre-match warm-up before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifying Group I match between England and Albania at Wembley Stadium. England won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Klopp has ruled out a move for Jude Bellingham this summer but the boss showed he is a fan of the 19-year-old midfielder…we’re all for #Bellingham2023

  • The manager has also urged for safety assurances for fans after the chaos at the Champions League final as he continued to defend Liverpool fans amid all the lies

 

Latest Transfer Talk

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Leeds United's Raphael Dias Belloli 'Raphinha' remonstrates with referee Craig Pawson after a red card is shown to Pascal Struijk during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Man United‘s squad against Liverpool on Tuesday and while the club are planning the season with him in mind, you wonder if he is doing the same

  • Despite all the talk about Barcelona’s financial ruin, they are closing in on Leeds‘ Raphinha in a deal speculated to be over £60 million

  • Chelsea‘s Ben Chillwell is hoping to see his side replicate the astonishing consistency shown by Liverpool and Man City in recent years…will they be in the title discussion (for more than the first few months) in 2022/23?

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

This may not be Liverpool related but it’s not something you want to miss! He’s not going to be able to live this one down.

It’s time to get behind the Lionesses as they take on Norway in their second group game of the Women’s Euros, it all kicks off at 8pm (BST) on BBC.

 

