Jurgen Klopp has addressed the desire for Liverpool to land Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, while the absence of two Reds in Thailand has finally been confirmed.

2 Far East absences explained

Jurgen Klopp named a 37-man squad that was a mix of “all generations” for the trip to Thailand and Singapore this week, but there were some notable absentees from that list.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Kaide Gordon headlined it having been expected to feature for Liverpool in their first pre-season tour since 2019.

That was not the case, however, despite their involvement in the first few days of pre-season this summer, with The Athletic’s James Pearce confirming both have picked up an injury.

The duo have stayed behind to complete their rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre in the hopes of being ready to rejoin the group on their return from the Far East.

“Club sources have described [it] as ‘a knock'” for Kelleher, who would have expected to be involved against Man United and Crystal Palace following Alisson‘s late return.

His game time will have to come elsewhere then, while Gordon’s knack for picking up minor injuries is holding him back somewhat and he will be eager to put that behind him this summer.

In other team news ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Man United on Tuesday, Diogo Jota is not to play any part with it coming too soon following his hamstring injury while with Portugal.

3 things today: Exits and a kit leak

Neco Williams‘ exit from Liverpool was confirmed as he joined Nottingham Forest in a deal worth up to £17m, and departed with a message of thanks to his home for the last 15 years. All the best, Neco!

Owen Beck is set for an exciting year after joining Famalicao in the Portuguese top flight in a season-long loan deal, he’ll be one to watch!

The new away kit has been subject to further leaks and it’s a little psychedelic on the eye! Rumour has it we will see it in action very soon…

Reds in Thailand

The Reds have been training in Thailand with an estimated 15,000 fans watching on, and we have 16 boss pictures from their evening session!

A lineup against Man United is anyone’s guess but we’ve had a shot at it here, we’re not expecting to see Darwin Nunez though

And we could be seeing a new system in action soon as Klopp hinted at just that thanks to the versatility throughout the squad

Latest Liverpool FC news

Klopp has ruled out a move for Jude Bellingham this summer but the boss showed he is a fan of the 19-year-old midfielder…we’re all for #Bellingham2023

The manager has also urged for safety assurances for fans after the chaos at the Champions League final as he continued to defend Liverpool fans amid all the lies

Both Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita are named on the 10-man shortlist for the Confederation of African Football’s Men’s Player of the Year award – Sadio Mane too

Latest Transfer Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Man United‘s squad against Liverpool on Tuesday and while the club are planning the season with him in mind, you wonder if he is doing the same

Despite all the talk about Barcelona’s financial ruin, they are closing in on Leeds‘ Raphinha in a deal speculated to be over £60 million

Chelsea‘s Ben Chillwell is hoping to see his side replicate the astonishing consistency shown by Liverpool and Man City in recent years…will they be in the title discussion (for more than the first few months) in 2022/23?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

This may not be Liverpool related but it’s not something you want to miss! He’s not going to be able to live this one down.

Valour FC player manages to clear the ball in celebration before it rolls into an open goal in the Canadian Premier League pic.twitter.com/PGmxCNEZRT — James Dart (@James_Dart) July 10, 2022

It’s time to get behind the Lionesses as they take on Norway in their second group game of the Women’s Euros, it all kicks off at 8pm (BST) on BBC.