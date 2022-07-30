Liverpool are set to contest the Community Shield for the third time since 2019, with Man City again the opposition just as they were three years ago.

The Reds and Man City are continually on a collision course as they compete for the top honours both domestically and in Europe, which will not change this season.

After Liverpool won the FA Cup and City the title in 2021/22, their paths cross for the curtain raiser to the new season once more.

The last time they met in the Community Shield, back in 2019, Pep Guardiola’s side lifted the piece of silverware after a penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw.

Six of the Reds named in the matchday squad that day have since moved on, but can you remember all 18 names Jurgen Klopp listed at Wembley three years ago?

There are only 2 minutes and 30 seconds on the clock…

