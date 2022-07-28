Liverpool will continue their preparations for 2022/23 into the season, with an additional friendly now confirmed amid injury updates on three players.

Klopp “extends” Liverpool’s pre-season

Think the friendlies are nearly all over? Think again!

Jurgen Klopp has today confirmed the Reds will “extend” their pre-season into the new campaign, with another practice match to take place after their Premier League opener against Fulham.

Such is the tight schedule this summer, the Liverpool boss says he has no option but to continue his team’s preparations for another gruelling year into the early stages of the season.

The additional friendly will take place behind closed doors on Sunday, August 7, with the Echo claiming Aston Villa will be the opponents.

It’s not the first time Liverpool will have played Villa in such a match, having also done so in a similar friendly this time last year, one day after their opening day victory at Norwich.

The game will give those who don’t feature against Fulham a chance to get more valuable minutes into their legs.

ALL the friendlies!

Triple injury update, with Alisson still out

Alisson has now been ruled out of Liverpool’s Community Shield clash against Man City on Saturday, but Klopp says he will be ready for the trip to Craven Cottage a week later.

Caoimhin Kelleher is also still absent, having missed the trips to Asia and Austria this summer. The Athletic‘s James Pearce has now revealed it’s a groin injury that is keeping him sidelined.

Diogo Jota is another who is set for a longer spell in the treatment room, after Klopp told reporters on Thursday that his recovery “will take a while.” Far from ideal!

3 things today: The Reds aren’t done in Austria… yet

Liverpool again trained in Austria today and will fly home on Friday. Virgil van Dijk‘s possible centre-back partner against City is one of the seven things we’ve learned from this year’s trip to Saalfelden.

Klopp’s pre-Community Shield press conference was conducted from the camp via Zoom. His comments on Fabio Carvalho are one of five things we picked out from his latest media duties.

Two Liverpool transfers could be set to go through when the team arrive back on Merseyside on Friday.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Roberto Firmino continues to be linked with a move to Juventus, but one Liverpool journalist claims the club have no intention of letting him go.

Klopp has hailed Firmino as the “heart and soul” of his Liverpool side, but could only offer a non-committal “we will see” on the striker’s future.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott hopes his pre-season contributions have proved he “should be starting” when the campaign gets underway next month.

Latest transfer chat

Everton have completed the signing of Burnley winger Dwight McNeil for a fee in the region of £20 million. Where’s left-wing prodigy Anthony Gordon going to play?!

Luis Suarez has rejoined his first club Nacional on a free transfer in his native Uruguay. Lots of former Liverpool players are on the move this summer!

Barcelona are set to wrap up a deal to sign Chelsea target Jules Kounde, making him their fourth signing of the summer after Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Robert Lewandowski. Good business?

