Only a handful of players have run out for both Liverpool and Crystal Palace, can you name the lot?
Both sides have had their fair share of battles over the years, and there are several players who have played for both teams.
The question is, can you name the 13 players who have played for Liverpool and Crystal Palace in the Premier League era?
There are just a couple of guidelines for the players who qualify:
- Must have made a senior appearance for Liverpool or Crystal Palace in the Premier League era
- For example, the player may have played for Liverpool without making an appearance in the Premier League era, but did so for Crystal Palace, or vice versa
To help you out, we’ve provided the nationalities and the number of appearances they made for Liverpool.
You’ve got 3 minutes to name the lot!
