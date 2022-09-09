After football matches across the country, including Liverpool’s clash with Wolves, were postponed following the Queen’s death, reports suggest there are four “main reasons” why games have been called off.

Should football really have been cancelled?

With 24 hours to go until the latest round of matches were due to get underway, the Premier League announced that this weekend’s games had been postponed “as a mark of respect” to the Queen, who passed away on Thursday.

That includes Liverpool’s game against Wolves, which was due to take place at 3pm on Saturday, as well as the academy fixtures that were scheduled for earlier in the day.

Some fans have questioned the decision to cancel the matches at such short notice, pointing out the impact it has on hundreds of thousands of people who have spent money arranging travel and tickets during a financial crisis.

According to the Telegraph‘s Ben Rumsby, there are four reasons why football has been called off this weekend, with sports such as golf, cricket and rugby continuing as normal.

1. Elizabeth II was patron of the FA

2. Her grandson is president of the FA

3. Football is the national sport

4. Initial tributes had already been paid at matches

Are those reasons really enough to justify games being called off, considering the negative impact postponements will have on so many people? Not so sure.

Nonetheless, we’ll have to find other ways to occupy ourselves this weekend.

3 things today: Will the Ajax and Chelsea games go ahead?

Liverpool are due to play Ajax next Tuesday, before travelling to Chelsea for their final match before the September international break. Here’s what we know so far about whether those games are likely to go ahead.

Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson have all been called up to the Brazil squad that will face Ghana and Tunisia later this month.

Any other sport postponed this weekend?

All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and professional Scottish football has been postponed.

In cricket, play will resume in England’s Test Match with South Africa on Saturday.

Golf’s PGA Championship, British horse racing and rugby union’s Premiership season will also go ahead as planned over the weekend.

