Liverpool have had another date confirmed for their busy schedule after the international break, while early Arthur exit rumours have been dismissed.

‘No intention’ of January exit

Arthur made a late arrival on deadline day amid Liverpool’s midfield woes and has since only featured for 13 minutes, with time to get up speed very much needed.

The Brazilian had not played for Juventus this season prior to his move and last started a game on May 6, leaving some catching up to do.

The Atheltic’s Simon Hughes reported that Liverpool anticipate players to cover 55 kilometres in a two-game week, a level of intensity that takes some adjusting, not to mention the tactical side of the game.

But all that seemed to have played its role in claims from Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb that the club could cut Arthur‘s loan short in January, as he was “not at the level that was expected.”

This has been picked up by other outlets and twisted into a story much bigger than it is and journalist Guillem Balague has since dismissed these rumours.

“Liverpool have not decided to extend the loan or buy Arthur but have no intention to send him back in January. They are still assessing him,” Balague wrote on Twitter.

“In fact, the coaching staff congratulated him on his understanding of the system and his quality. He decided to ignore days off to keep working as he knows he still has got to catch up with demands.”

How about we give the guy a chance first?

3 things today: Look at all that prize money

Liverpool earned £151.87 million in prize money from the Premier League last season, second behind only Man City – cue the transfer retorts…now

Thiago is to enjoy a valuable rest after missing out on selection for Spain’s squad this month, we’re all pretty relieved, aren’t we?

But 28 other Reds have been called up for international duty, including 12 senior players – surely Naby Keita isn’t be present for Guinea though.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have yet to fill their club doctor vacancy, leaving two internal candidates to step into the role for the time being.

The date for the Reds’ third round Carabao Cup meeting with Derby has been confirmed, with kickoff at 8pm on Wednesday, November 9 – it has not been selected for UK TV.

And while Klopp’s side are not in action, it’s still a big weekend for the club with three teams in action – that includes the WSL return for the Women’s side!

