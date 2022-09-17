Mohamed Salah has scored 160 times for Liverpool since arriving at Anfield back in 2017, and 44 different clubs have experienced his proficiency first-hand.

The Egyptian has been in a league of his own as a Red and already finds himself eighth in the club’s all-time top goalscorers list.

With injuries few and far between for Salah, he’s already amassed 263 appearances, and it has led to a frightening games-to-goal ratio of 1.64.

Salah has various taught lessons to defenders across Europe, and 44 different teams have had the pleasure of watching his magic touch in front of goal in the best seats in the house.

Now to test your memory and see if you can name every club Salah has scored against so far…Good luck!

You have 6 minutes to name them all!

