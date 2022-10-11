Tuesday’s Liverpool news round up includes some bizarre claims linking Kylian Mbappe with a move to Liverpool, as well as two fresh injury concerns in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

Mbappe 2023 is on!

You thought the Mbappe saga was over after he signed a new PSG contract in the summer? You thought wrong!

Widespread reports on Tuesday claim the Frenchman “feels betrayed” by the Ligue 1 champions and wants to leave the club in January.

Where do Liverpool come into this? Well, Marca‘s Real Madrid correspondent Mario Cortegana has reported that PSG would only sell Mbappe to the Reds, despite the forward’s dream to play for Real one day.

The report claims Carlo Ancelotti’s side are not interested in signing Mbappe as things stand, leaving Liverpool as his only possible destination should he choose to push for a transfer next year.

What to make of this? We’d urge you to take the Liverpool links with a pinch of salt.

There are plenty of reliable reporters running the story that Mbappe has become disillusioned at PSG, and while that may be the case, Liverpool would surely not be able to afford a player who is said to be earning a £44 million salary.

Mbappe admitted he spoke to Klopp when weighing up his options last season, but things have changed a lot since then, not to mention the fact the Reds have only won two of their eight Premier League games so far this season.

A club that could realistically be in the running to secure the signature of one of the very best players on the planet? Probably not right now.

3 things today: Another injury confirmed

Joel Matip is set for a spell on the sidelines, after it was revealed the centre-back picked up an injury against Arsenal on Sunday. From one injury crisis into another!

Aurelien Tchouameni was a player Liverpool were trying to bring to the club as far back as April, before he opted to join Real Madrid instead, according to the Daily Mail‘s Liverpool reporter Dom King.

Gabriel Martinelli‘s opener for Arsenal on Sunday was unable to be checked by VAR due to a technical fault, according to the Echo.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was today pictured warming up with his Liverpool team-mates ahead of their Champions League clash with Rangers.

There was no sign of Calvin Ramsay, which would indicate the right-back has suffered an injury setback, having not been included in the squad to face Arsenal. However, Andy Robertson was involved in today’s session.

Reports suggest Trent Alexander-Arnold has avoided a serious injury and could return to action before the end of the month, but Luis Diaz hasn’t been so fortunate.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Shall we all just ignore football until 2024? According to the Athletic, Erling Haaland’s Man City contract contains a clause that allows him to leave for overseas clubs for €200m from 2024.

Gabriel Martinelli says he wants to extend his Arsenal contract after emerging as one of the Premier League‘s most potent attacking players this season. We know Jurgen is a big admirer!

The FA has started gathering information from Arsenal defender Gabriel and Jordan Henderson following their confrontation at the Emirates on Sunday, according to Sky Sports.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A tough season for Ox so far. Let’s hope he’s available again soon.

Champions League action tonight, Man City take on Copenhagen in one of the early kickoffs, Chelsea face Milan at San Siro and future Liverpool legend Kylian Mbappe could be in action for PSG at home to Benfica!

Klopp’s pre-Rangers press conference is due to take place at 7.30pm (BST) in Glasgow. Stay with us for updates!