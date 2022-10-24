Liverpool are in preparation mode with a trip to Ajax on the horizon but before then, Virgil van Dijk has touched on Jurgen Klopp‘s shouts and festive fixtures have been confirmed.

Van Dijk “enjoys” Klopp’s passionate shouts

Well, the manager has had plenty to be irate about so far this season and he’s not one to hold back on the touchline, as we’ve already seen through the form of an FA charge.

And it’s the same in the inner sanctum, with Klopp certainly not one to hide his emotions in front of his players, who he has long said he likes to be their friend but not their best friend.

Van Dijk, speaking to Gary Neville on the Overlap, discussed Klopp being one to shout and how the Dutchman “enjoys” it – but perhaps not on the opening day at Fulham!

“Plenty of times [Klopp shouts at me]. Not in my face, I feel screaming in someone’s face could be a bit a little bit disrespectful,” Van Dijk said.

“But when it’s needed, he will definitely do it. He shouts a lot.

“The thing is, I like it because someone does that because they really care about you, or the situation and wants to make sure it improves.

“I really enjoy that as well, in a certain way, and it helps me personally too.

“I think when we played Fulham at the start of the season, in the last five minutes I was trying to go more direct and he was shouting at me that we had to go more direct.

“I know he was shouting from the side so I wasn’t looking at him because I knew for a fact he was going to go after me.”

Doubt he was the only one attracting the manager’s attention that afternoon!

3 things today: Festive fixtures confirmed, at last!

It took the Premier League too long but three festive fixtures have been confirmed, and there is no match on New Years Eve or New Years Day for Liverpool…

Calvin Ramsay has been sticking to a plan after time with the U21s, will a senior debut be in the reckoning before long?

And you have to see Fidel O’Rourke’s sublime bicycle kick goal while on loan at Caernarfon Town, it is some hit!

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds travel to Ajax on Wednesday and the hosts are in goalscoring form, scoring 11 in their last two wins – Liverpool need to avoid defeat to secure a place in the last 16.

We’ve seen Spanish outlet Sport say the Reds are ‘leading the chase’ for 17-year-old German forward Youssoufa Moukoko, who plays for German outfit Borussia Dortmund – reserving judgement for now.

And here’s how Liverpool’s injury list is looking at the start of a new week, eight names could soon dwindle to five.

Latest chat from elsewhere

A sensational report emerged on Sunday night claimed Kylian Mbappe’s contract with PSG is worth €630 million, which the French club strongly deny.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is in contention for the vacant manager’s job at Aston Villa following the sacking of Steven Gerrard.

Leeds face Liverpool on Saturday and manager Jesse Marsch is under pressure after four successive defeats – but the American insisted he and the board are “unified completely.”

Tweet of the day and match of the night

This was pure class from Danny Ings.

Riley Regan, who attends the @AVFCFoundation’s Ability Counts disability football sessions, walked out with @IngsDanny this afternoon and the striker joined his mascot in wearing headphones to block out the noise. ?#AVLBRE pic.twitter.com/FT7zedLgr3 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 23, 2022

It’s Monday and that makes for Monday Night Football, this time it is West Ham vs. Bournemouth – who sit 17th and 13th in the table respectively.