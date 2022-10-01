Liverpool and Brighton have met a total of 12 times across all competitions since 2011, with 18 different goalscorers in that time for the Reds.

The question is, can you name those 18 goalscorers?

With Brighton having only made their Premier League bow in 2017, meetings between the two teams have been limited over the years.

The Reds have dominated recent encounters, though, winning nine of the last twelve and with an aggregate score of 29-9 in that time – and only four players have scored more than once against the Seagulls.

We’ve given you the years the goals were scored to help you. Good luck!

You have 3 minutes…

