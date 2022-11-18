Liverpool’s chairman has confirmed they’re “exploring” the sale of the club, Mohamed Salah‘s trophy collection just got a bit bigger and Jordan Henderson eulogised about Jude Bellingham to an ex-Red.

Chairman confirms FSG “exploring sale” but “no urgency”

Liverpool chairman and FSG founder Tom Werner has confirmed that they are “exploring a sale” for the club, but was quick to say that “there’s no urgency” on the matter.

News of FSG putting the club up for sale emerged 11 days ago and we continue to discover more as time ticks by, with Thursday relaying the news that there has been “a lot of interest” in the club.

The same source, Boston Globe, which is owned by John Henry, has since brought forward quotes from Werner, who is the most high-profile figure to comment on the situation.

“We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual,” Werner told the Globe.

“One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.”

When it comes to the short and medium-term future of the club, that it is “business as usual” is significant for Liverpool, especially ahead of two vital transfer windows.

Werner’s words are further confirmation of what we already know but straight from the source itself.

There can be no rushing the process and with a valuation in excess of £3 billion, the right buyer will take time.

Premier League interest for Doak?

Ben Doak, fresh from making his senior club debut and signing his first professional contract, has reportedly attracted loan interest from Nottingham Forest – it’s unlikely, but says plenty about his talent.

Mohamed Salah won the Fans’ Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, and it left the Egyptian “grateful” to receive votes from the “most important part of football.” Add it to the cabinet, Mo!

Fabio Carvalho has left under-21s Portugal coach “disappointed” with how he handled his withdrawal from the team, sending only “some SMS messages” instead of a phone call. A strange situation.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Details of the contract Roberto Firmino is likely to be presented with have emerged and it could keep Bobby at Anfield until he is within a few months of his 35th birthday!

Jude Bellingham’s name will not go away and now Adam Lallana has spoken of how Jordan Henderson enthused over the 19-year-old, having said, “Wait until you see this kid.”

John Barnes is now an official club ambassador, so prepare to see more of Digger home and abroad.

What’s happening in Qatar?

FIFA has confirmed that alcohol will be banned at grounds just two days before the start of the tournament – look at the bright side, they won’t have to drink Budweiser…

England are confident they won’t have to replace James Maddison despite him being set to miss the opener against Iran on Monday thanks to a knee injury.

And the competition is set to test Twitter’s resilience as Elon Musk’s takeover leaves the platform on shaky ground amid mass staff departures. What a way to spend £37 billion…

Salah in action and match of the night

He may been in the Egyptian red but Salah was assisting once more, here he is setting up his side’s second goal in Friday’s 2-1 win over Belgium, one side is going to the World Cup and the other is not…

Mohamed Salah assists Trezeguet to put Egypt 2-0 up against the World’s Number 2 ranked side?

pic.twitter.com/oSFXn0NlbZ — Salah Central (@SalahCentral) November 18, 2022

If you’re interested in watching Derby, again, then tune into Sky Sports at 8pm as they take on Portsmouth in League One.

Enjoy your weekend, Reds…and the start of the World Cup on Sunday, if you’re tuning in.