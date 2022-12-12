In today’s Liverpool news round up, we cover reports from Argentina stating Liverpool have a pre-agreement in place to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, a double injury boost from Dubai, and more.

Enzo deal on the cards?

Last week, Record, one of the leading sources for news in Portugal, claimed Liverpool had been in contact with Benfica regarding Enzo Fernandez’s availability, with the 21-year-old impressing for Argentina at the World Cup.

Other reports in Spain suggested the Reds had a pre-agreement in place to sign him next summer, with Real Madrid also said to be interested.

Today, there have been similar claims from Argentina, with Dario La Capital claiming Liverpool have a deal in place to sign Fernandez in June 2023.

Another source in South America, Varsky Sports, say Liverpool “have approached the player with a contract offer” but are not yet in negotiations with Benfica.

Es cierto el interés de Liverpool por Enzo Fernández e incluso le acercó una oferta de contrato al jugador. No hay, todavía, negociación con Benfica. Su cláusula de salida es de 120 millones de euros. Real Madrid también lo tiene en el radar. pic.twitter.com/efrwtUNKHn — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 12, 2022

A pre-agreement at this stage seems unlikely, given he has a reported release clause in the region of €120 million, but Fernandez is a player who continues to be linked with the Reds.

Elsewhere, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has today reported that there is a feeling among the clubs interested in Jude Bellingham that Liverpool are the leading the race to secure his signature.

Ornstein also claims Liverpool made “informal contact” over a move for Ajax and Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus last summer, another player who has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

All this, and it’s not even January yet!

2 players nearing fitness?

Arthur is ahead of schedule with his recovery and may be able to return to training later this month, according to reports in Italy.

Kaide Gordon also looks to be making good progress, sharing footage of him jogging out on the training pitches in Dubai, having been sidelined for 10 months with a pelvic injury.

New Legends game confirmed

LFC Foundation have announced the next legends’ charity match, with some of Liverpool’s most famous ex-players to grace the Anfield turf once again in March.

Fabio Carvalho only arrived at Liverpool last summer, but says his team-mates are keen to get back into a vital habit they mastered last season.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s friendly defeat to Lyon on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp name-dropped one youngster he believes “has everything” to be a top centre-back.

Socials – The Mbappe conspiracies are back!

Ok just to put a brightener on the England loss for liverpool fans.. this is my boy.. I will not say what she said but this is @KMbappe mum @LFCTransferRoom @TheRedmenTV ?? #LFC #ENGFRA pic.twitter.com/mg6cU6hU8S — Derry Mensah DonD3zy (@TheRiskOffic) December 10, 2022

“I wont say what she said!” – Kylian Mbappe’s mum posed for a picture with a Liverpool fan during France’s win over England on Saturday.

Luis Diaz‘s partner has shared images of the Liverpool winger in hospital, with reports in Colombia claiming he underwent surgery on his latest knee injury on Saturday.

Alisson says it is “still too hard to cope” with Brazil’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia last week, but added that he was proud of his team’s efforts in Qatar.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Happy 38th birthday, Daniel Agger!

No World Cup tonight, with the semi-finals getting started tomorrow, but in the Championship, Sunderland host West Brom at 8pm (GMT).